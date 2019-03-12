WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CARS HEADED TO PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY MARCH 30TH!

By Scott Daloisio

(Perris, CA, March 7, 2019) The World’s fastest dirt track sprint cars, the NOS Energy World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, will be making its only 2019 appearance in Southern California at the famous Perris Auto Speedway on Saturday, March 30th, for the annual “SoCal Showdown.” The race will be part of the “World of Outlaws California Fire Relief Tour.” Spectator gates will open at 4:00 PM and the first race will take the green flag at 7:00.

Main Event Fours.jpg

Photo courtesy of Vane Ledgerwood

In conjunction with the tracks, the World of Outlaws has formed the Outlaws California Fire Relief Tour, which will officially start at Silver Dollar Speedway on Friday, March 15 and end on Saturday on the 30th at The PAS. In addition to the money donated from the ticket sales, Outlaws Fire Relief Tour shirts will be sold with $5 from each purchase going to the California fire relief. Also, a select number of tickets to each event will be donated to local firemen.

“One of the most anticipated stretches of the season, especially for California fans, is the World of Outlaws month-long tour in March through the Golden State,” World of Outlaws COO Tom Deery said in a series release. “We wanted to do something to help those communities heal and we couldn’t be prouder to raise money for California fire relief and to be donating tickets to the firefighters, who have become heroes to many families.”

The March 30th appearance will be the 19th ever for the World of Outlaws at the track locals affectionately refer to as “The PAS.” Over the years, ten different drivers have posted WoO wins at the famous Riverside County clay oval. Oolitic, Indiana’s Mark Kinser won the first five WoO races at The PAS from 1996 through 1998. However, in the subsequent 13-races since, nine different winners have graced the top step of the podium. Owasso, Oklahoma’s Darryn Pittman has captured two of the last six WoO main events at The PAS. The 40-year-old’s three wins rank him second on the all-time PAS/WoO win list behind Kinser. David Gravel of Watertown, Connecticut won the main the last time the series visited Southern California in 2017. The WoO 2018 appearance of the Outlaws was canceled due to rain.

Fargo, North Dakota’s Donnie Schatz, who drives for Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, heads the field of entries for this month’s race. The 41-year-old 10-time World of Outlaws champion won his 254th series main event last month in Las Vegas. Despite all those titles and wins, Schatz has never won a main event in Perris.

In addition to Pittman, Schatz and Gravel, included among the others who will be competing on March 30th are past NASCAR Monster Energy Series driver Kasey Khane of Enumclaw, Washington, Grass Valley, California’s Brad Sweet, 2007 PAS winner Ian Madsen from Sydney, Australia, Jason Sides of Bartlett, Tennessee, Wooster, Ohio’s Sheldon Haudenschild, 2015 PAS winner Paul McMahon of Elk Grove, California, Hanover, Pennsylvania drivers Jacob Allen and Logan Schuchart, Shane Stewart of Bixby, Oklahoma and Bloomington, Indiana’s Kraig Kinser.

Fans who purchase reserved or premiere seat tickets in advance to the “SoCal Showdown” will receive a free “World of Outlaws Fan Pit Pass.” The fan pit pass will allow the spectators to get up close to the WoO stars to take photos, meet the drivers, get autographs and purchase merchandise straight from their favorite teams. Advance tickets are available 24-hours a day at the following link: http://www.woosprint.com/perris-auto-speedway or by calling at 1-844-DIRT-TIX. For those who do not wish to purchase advance tickets, there will be plenty available for everyone at the ticket window on the night of the race.

As an added treat for the fans, the west coast’s premiere traditional (non-wing) sprint car series, the Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, will also be competing on the night. The non-wing field will be headed by seven-time series champion Damion Gardner of Concord, California and arch-rival Brody Roa of Garden Grove. Those two veterans will face a strong challenge from Anaheim’s Jake Swanson, “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams of Yorba Linda, Cody Williams of Corona, R.J. Johnson of Laveen, Arizona and more.

The PAS Young Gun Sprints, for drivers 14-25-years-old with no prior sprint car experience, and Senior Sprints for drivers 40 and over, will complete the exciting quadruple-header.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the SoCal Fair and Event Center (home of October’s Southern California Fair), approximately one hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, exit on the Ramona Expressway and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions on MapQuest, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

