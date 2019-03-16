T.J.’s Takeaways from the 2018 Mini Gold Cup

This was on display Saturday at Silver Dollar Speedway setting fast time, winning his heat race, and then charging from seventh starting position for the victory. Macedo was relentless in his drive through the field with a daring pass of Tim Shaffer coming off turn four that had everyone holding their breath and a wild pass of Brad Sweet for the lead bouncing through turns one and two.

More telling was how Macedo was unphased through multiple caution and red flag periods to stay poised for the win.