Allstar Performance Event List: March 21-24, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place March 21-24, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Thursday March 21, 2019

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series – Turnpike Challenge

Friday March 22, 2019

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Boyd Raceway – Boyd, TX – USA – Texas Sprint Series

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – All In 25

Heart O’Texas Speedway – Elm Mott, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits – Gene Adamcik Memorial

I-44 Riverside Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series – Turnpike Challenge

Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – South Australian Wingless Title

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday March 23, 2019

105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ – USA – ASCS Southwest Region

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ – USA – Desert Sprint Car Series

Bairnsdale Speedway – Bairnsdale, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – No Way Out 40

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series

Enid Speedway – Enid, OK – USA – Sprint Series of Oklahoma

I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

I-44 Riverside Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series – Turnpike Challenge

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – USA – Texas Sprint Series

Latrobe Speedway – Latrobe, TAS – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Memphis International Raceway – Millington, TN – USA – USAC Silver Crown Championship

Mid-Western Speedway – Darlington, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – AU – Australian Sprintcar Allstars

Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – South Australian Wingless Title

North Alabama Speedway – Tuscumbia, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Showtime Speedway – Pinellas Park, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series

Superbowl Speedway – Greenville, TX – USA – ASCS Elite Non-Wing Tour

Thunder Valley Speedway – Glenmora, LA – USA – Louisiana Outlaw Racesaver Series

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Sr. Sprints

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series

Sunday March 24, 2019

Port City Raceway – Tulsa, Ok – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series – Turnpike Challenge