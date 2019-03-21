Allstar Performance Event List: March 21-24, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place March 21-24, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Thursday March 21, 2019
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series – Turnpike Challenge
Friday March 22, 2019
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Boyd Raceway – Boyd, TX – USA – Texas Sprint Series
Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – All In 25
Heart O’Texas Speedway – Elm Mott, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits – Gene Adamcik Memorial
I-44 Riverside Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series – Turnpike Challenge
Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – South Australian Wingless Title
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Saturday March 23, 2019
105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ – USA – ASCS Southwest Region
Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ – USA – Desert Sprint Car Series
Bairnsdale Speedway – Bairnsdale, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman
Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – No Way Out 40
Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series
Enid Speedway – Enid, OK – USA – Sprint Series of Oklahoma
I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
I-44 Riverside Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series – Turnpike Challenge
Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – USA – Texas Sprint Series
Latrobe Speedway – Latrobe, TAS – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Memphis International Raceway – Millington, TN – USA – USAC Silver Crown Championship
Mid-Western Speedway – Darlington, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – AU – Australian Sprintcar Allstars
Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – South Australian Wingless Title
North Alabama Speedway – Tuscumbia, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Showtime Speedway – Pinellas Park, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series
Superbowl Speedway – Greenville, TX – USA – ASCS Elite Non-Wing Tour
Thunder Valley Speedway – Glenmora, LA – USA – Louisiana Outlaw Racesaver Series
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Sr. Sprints
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series
Sunday March 24, 2019
Port City Raceway – Tulsa, Ok – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series – Turnpike Challenge