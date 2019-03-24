Guardino Wins Round One of Battle on the Beach

From Lance Jennings

VENTURA, Ca. (March 23, 2019) — After trading the lead with Jake Swanson, Tristan Guardino (Fremont, CA) sailed to his first USAC West Coast Sprint Car victory of the year at Ventura Raceway. Racing the family owned #15T Dorso’s Automotive / Allied Auto Stores Maxim, Tristan’s earned $1,500 for his efforts.

Starting sixth, Guardino extended his point lead and claimed his sixth career series win over Swanson, Troy Rutherford, Carson Macedo, and Cody Majors. Macedo earned hard charger honors with a sixteenth to fourth place run.

Tristan Guardino also earned the night’s Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award over the 19-car roster and set a new track record of 11.958.

Macedo took the checkered flags in the Extreme Mufflers Heat Race #1. Ryan Timmons and Cody Majors claimed their 10-lap heat races.

The next race for the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars will be at Santa Maria Raceway on April 27th. The USAC Western States Midgets will join the action packed card at “The West’s Best Short Track.”

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

For more information, visit www.westcoastsprintcars.com and www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC West Coast Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: March 23, 2019 – Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California – “Battle of the Beach Race #1” – co-sanctioned with VRA

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Tristan Guardino, 15T, Guardino-11.958 (New Track Record), 2. Troy Rutherford, 11, Rutherford-12.170; 3. J.J. Ringo, 2, Keller-12.250; 4. Jake Swanson, 73T, Ford-12.285; 5. Kyle Edwards, 39, Edwards-12.326; 6. Cody Majors, 81, Watt-12.344; 7. Slater Helt, 81X, Watt-12.394; 8. Ryan Timmons, 29T, Timmons-12.444; 9. Jeff Fillingame, 17R, Fillingame-12.513; 10. Steve Hix, 57, Hix-12.523; 11. Rick Hendrix, 15, Hendrix-12.640; 12. Tom Hendricks, 14, Hendricks-12.813; 13. Charlie Butcher, 96, B&B-12.844; 14. Tyler Williams, 21K, Kruseman-12.846; 15. Koen Shaw, 88, Shaw-12.889; 16. Carson Macedo, 21, Tarlton-12.947; 17. Darren Vanderly, 7K, Kruseman-12.999; 18. Gage Rucker, 87K, Kruseman-13.176; 19. Austin Ervine, 51, AJ-13.562.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Macedo, 2. Swanson, 3. Helt, 4. Guardino, 5. Hix, 6. Butcher, 7. Ervine. NT

SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Timmons, 2. Hendrix, 3. Edwards, 4. Rutherford, 5. Williams, 6. Vanderly. NT

THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Majors, 2. Shaw, 3. Ringo, 4. Fillingame, 5. Hendricks, 6. Rucker. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parenthesis) 1. Tristan Guardino (6), 2. Jake Swanson (3), 3. Troy Rutherford (5), 4. Carson Macedo (16), 5. Cody Majors (1), 6. Kyle Edwards (2), 7. Ryan Timmons (8), 8. Slater Helt (7), 9. Steve Hix (10), 10. Jeff Fillingame (9), 11. Koen Shaw (15), 12. Charlie Butcher (13), 13. Rick Hendrix (11), 14. Darren Vanderly (17), 15. Tom Hendricks (12), 16. Tyler Williams (14), 17. Gage Rucker (18), 18. Austin Ervine (19), 19. J.J. Ringo (4). NT

—————————-

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-5 Majors, Lap 6 Swanson, Lap 7 Guardino, Lap 8 Swanson, Laps 9-30 Guardino.

HARD CHARGER: Carson Macedo (16th to 4th)

NEW USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Guardino-276, 2-Swanson-238, 3-Timmons-199, 4-Danny Faria Jr.-186, 5-Shaw-183, 6-Brody Roa-154, -Helt-154, 8-Charles Davis Jr.-147, 9-Stevie Sussex-145, 10-Edwards-141.

NEXT USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR RACE: April 27 – Santa Maria (CA) Raceway