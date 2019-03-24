Kyle Shipley Leads Flag-to-Flag With San Tan Ford ASCS Non-Wing

From Bryan Hulbert

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (March 23, 2019) – Much like the last time the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Sprint Car Series rolled into Queen Creek’s Arizona Speedway, the night came to a close with Kyle Shipley in Victory Lane.

Leading flag-to-flag for his seventh career win with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Sprint Car Series, Shipley crossed under the checkered flag with a 1.679-second gap over Dennis Gile who was the meat in the middle of the Shipley sandwich as Joshua Shipley rounded out the podium. Joe Scheopner was fourth with Dustin Cormany in fifth.

Moving up from 14th, Rick Shuman fought to sixth with Ryan Murphy picking three to finish seventh. Austin Kuehl, Ronald Webster, and Tyler Most completed the top ten.

Ron Gilson provided extra cash and prized to Heat Race winners with Tanner Grau and Kyle Shipley picking up the Heat Race wins.

The San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Sprint Car Series will see action again with a double-header weekend at Canyon Speedway Park in Peoria, Ariz. for the Sunset Showdown on Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30. More information can be found at https://www.canyonspeedwaypark.com

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

ASCS Desert Non-Wing

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, Ariz.

Saturday, March 23, 2019

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps): 1. 34-Tanner Grau, [1]; 2. 45K-Austin Kuehl, [3]; 3. 4T-Dennis Gile Jr, [6]; 4. 7X-Ryan Murphy, [4]; 5. 17-Joe Scheopner, [9]; 6. 22G-Aaron Jones, [7]; 7. 55-Jason Schwader, [5]; 8. 76-Jesse Stonecipher, [8]; 9. 25-Mike Waddle, [2]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps): 1. 0G-Kyle Shipley, [3]; 2. 2-Joshua Shipley, [4]; 3. 34AZ-Dustin Burkhart, [6]; 4. 29X-Dustin Cormany, [8]; 5. 51-Ronald Webster, [1]; 6. 7K-Bruce St. James, [9]; 7. 25AZ-Rick Shuman, [5]; 8. (DNF) 3-Tyler Most, [2]; (DNS) 33-Brad Weiss,

A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 0G-Kyle Shipley, [3]; 2. 4T-Dennis Gile Jr, [2]; 3. 2-Joshua Shipley, [4]; 4. 17-Joe Scheopner, [7]; 5. 29X-Dustin Cormany, [6]; 6. 25AZ-Rick Shuman, [14]; 7. 7X-Ryan Murphy, [10]; 8. 45K-Austin Kuehl, [8]; 9. 51-Ronald Webster, [12]; 10. 3-Tyler Most, [16]; 11. 55-Jason Schwader, [13]; 12. 76-Jesse Stonecipher, [15]; 13. (DNF) 7K-Bruce St. James, [9]; 14. (DNF) 34AZ-Dustin Burkhart, [1]; 15. (DNF) 22G-Aaron Jones, [11]; 16. (DNF) 25-Mike Waddle, [17]; (DNS) 34-Tanner Grau, ; (DNS) 33-Brad Weiss,