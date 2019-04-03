Selinsgrove Speedway Set To Open This Saturday With 4 Division Show!

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Selinsgrove Speedway’s 73rd Anniversary, #WideOpen2019 Season Opener is slated for 6 p.m. this Saturday, April 6, featuring the Keller’s Auto Body & Towing 360 sprint cars, Jeff’s Auto Body & Recycling super late models, and A&A Auto Stores pro stocks and roadrunners.

Pit gates will open at 3 p.m. with grandstand gates at 4 p.m. Engine starts will be at 5:15 p.m. and the first official green flag of the season will wave at 6 p.m. Saturday will also be York County Racing Club Night.

The 360 sprint cars and super late models will each compete in 25-lap main events paying $2,200 to win to kick off the new season.

The pro stocks will vie in a 15-lap feature with the roadrunners rounding out the first four division show of the year in a 12-lap race. All divisions will begin their 2019 points championship chases this weekend.

Defending champions Davie Franek of Wantage, N.J. (360 sprints); Bryan Bernheisel of Lebanon (super late models); Kyle Bachman of Selinsgrove (pro stocks); and Keith Bissinger of Orangeville (roadrunners) are expected to be in the field this Saturday.

The same four divisions will also race Saturday, April 13, and Saturday, April 20 (with the United Racing Club).

Selinsgrove Raceway Park, the one-fifth mile oval located inside the track’s half-mile course, will open its 19th Anniversary go kart season at 7:30 p.m. this Friday, April 5. Track gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

The kart track will also host the first Burris Money Series race of the season at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 7.

For the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook. The speedway office can also be reached at 570.374.2266.