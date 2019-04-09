MY PLACE HOTELS NAMED TITLE SPONSOR OF 360 KNOXVILLE NATIONALS

By Kendra Jacobs

KNOXVILLE, IOWA (April 9, 2019) — My Place Hotels has partnered with Knoxville Raceway to be the title sponsor of the 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank. The partnership makes My Place Hotels the Official Hotel Partner of the 360 Knoxville Nationals and the nearby locations in Altoona and Ankeny will offer discounted rates to race fans during the event week. The multi-year partnership will include the 30th Annual My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank in 2020.

“The My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank officially kicks off the greatest 10 days of racing in America,” said Kendra Jacobs, Director of Marketing for Knoxville Raceway. “Fans from around the world travel to Iowa, which means that fans from around the world are looking for a place to stay. My Place Hotels has two nearby locations in Altoona and Ankeny with generously discounted rates for our fans. This is a partnership that not only supports the race track and the event, but also the race fans.”

The My Place Hotels locations in Altoona, roughly 45 minutes northwest of Knoxville Raceway, and in Ankeny, roughly 50 minutes northwest from Knoxville Raceway, are now the Official Hotel Partner of the My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank. Drivers, race teams and fans can take advantage of a special promotional rate at either of the two hotels. Any guests who use the promotional code “Knoxville” when booking will receive a $99 per night rate for the July 31 through August 5 nights. A limited amount of rooms will be available August 6 through August 11 at $139 per night with the promo code. To receive the promotional discount, reservations must be made by calling the two hotels directly at 515-348-7161 (Altoona) and 515-381-0589 (Ankeny).

“The partnership with Knoxville Raceway demonstrates the fun-loving spirit of the owners and operators behind the My Place Hotels locations in Ankeny and Altoona, Iowa,” said Ryan Rivett, President and CEO of My Place Hotels. “As exceptional hospitality providers and the Official Hotel Partner, I’m confident these nearby hotels will be an outstanding home base for race fans during the 360 Knoxville Nationals and throughout the phenomenal season at The Sprint Car Capital of the World.”

Tickets for the My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank are available on KnoxvilleRaceway.com or by calling the ticket office at 641-842-5431. For more information about Knoxville Raceway and the My Place 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank visit KnoxvilleRaceway.com, like Knoxville Raceway on Facebook, or follow Knoxville Raceway on Instagram and @KnoxvilleRaces on Twitter. The Knoxville Raceway app is also a free download for all Apple and Android devices.

ABOUT MY PLACE HOTELS: All My Place Hotels locations offer modern amenities at an affordable price including nightly, weekly and monthly rate options. My Place Hotels of America is a franchise company that focuses on providing a clean and comfortable facility, with modern amenities and great customer service, all at an affordable price. The company is based out of Aberdeen, SD, and offers franchisees a new construction brand, designed to ensure quality, consistency and the highest of standards for delivering marketplace value.

There are currently four open locations in Iowa, two of which are located in the Des Moines area in Altoona and Ankeny and are situated within close proximity to Knoxville Raceway. The brand currently has 45 hotels open across 21 states with over 120 hotels in the pipeline. Your best night’s rest is always a quick ride away!

To book your stay at My Place, please call the toll-free reservation line at: (855) 200-5685 or visit myplacehotels.com. Please click here to get up to date with the latest news from My Place Hotels!

ABOUT KNOXVILLE RACEWAY: Located on the Marion County Fairgrounds in Knoxville, Iowa, Knoxville Raceway is a 1/2-mile dirt track that hosts winged 410, 360 and Pro Sprint sprint car racing nearly every Saturday night from April to September. The “Sprint Car Capital of the World” also hosts the Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Store, sprint car racing’s most prestigious event, as well as the Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals presented by Weld Racing, the My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank and the Corn Belt Nationals. Knoxville Raceway is the third-largest outdoor stadium in Iowa with 20,322 seats and 32 VIP suites.