Terry McCarl Grabs Second Win of Season

Making their way back to the Midwest after battling the World of Outlaws in California, Terry McCarl and Destiny Motorsports picked up a win at 81 Speedway on Friday night before a third place finish at I-80 Speedway on Saturday.

“It was great to get back in the Midwest, and get the Destiny Motorsports team another win this early in the year,” Terry McCarl said. “Pretty good weekend with a win and a third.”

Friday night at 81 Speedway, McCarl simply had a stellar night overall. Lining up in the third row of heat race action, McCarl flexed his muscle early in this one aboard the MonDak Portables/Ft. Union Supply and Trading/TheSnowPlow.Com No. 4 machine. Working his way to the lead, and eventually the win, McCarl would then pull the one to put himself on the pole for the feature event.

Leading the field to green, the Altoona, IA driver would not be denied on this night as he kept Sam Hafertepe, Jr, Dylan Westbrook, and Aaron Reutzel at bay. Looking stout out front, McCarl would beat the field back to the checkered flag and take home is second win of the young 2019 season.

With Mother Nature cancelling Saturday’s program and 81 Speedway, TMAC and company would make the trip to I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, NE where he would continue to showcase some speed.

Just making the call after the driver from Kansas, McCarl would draw the pole for his heat and share the front row with Nebraska standout, Jack Dover. Getting the jump, McCarl would win the heat going away and find himself in the main event redraw.

Not having as much fortune as he did the night before, the four pill would put him in the second row of the feature event on this night.

Admittedly missing the set up a bit, McCarl would still give it all he had in the feature event. Battling some brake issues at times as he wrestled the Destiny Motorsports machine around the speedway, McCarl would keep his machine on the podium as he closed his weekend with a third place finish.

“Considering how we were in the feature event, I have really never been so content to finish third before,” McCarl said. “The weather made it a little longer of a weekend than we were hoping for, but winning is definitely a cure all. Thanks to all my guys for their hard work, Rick and Barb Rogers for their support, and all of our partners for making this possible.”

2019 BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 12, Wins-2, Top 5’s-4, Top 10’s-5.

ON TAP: Terry McCarl and Destiny Motorsports are scheduled to be in action at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday night for the historic track’s season opener.

