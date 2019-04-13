Blake Hahn Wins With ASCS Sooner Region At Creek County Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

SAPULPA, Okla. (April 12, 2019) Picking up his second career victory with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products, Sapulpa’s Blake Hahn found his advantage in lapped traffic to steal away the win Friday night at Creek County Speedway.

Rolling to the green third behind Seth Bergman and Sean McClelland, the three set their own pace with Bergman taking the early lead. Challenged briefly at times by Sean McClelland as the pair explored the top and bottom grooves of the Oklahoma quarter-mile, Bergman was able to keep the D&E Supply No. 22 at bay with Hahn coming in to challenge at times for the runner-up spot.

Securing second past the halfway mark, Hahn was able to slide to the lead on one occasion, but the caution re-stacked the field with the advantage to Seth Bergman. Trading the top of turns three and four for the bottom of turns one and two, Hahn was able to keep pace with Seth Bergman who wheeled the hub in the Brian Cannon owned No. 47.

Closing to slower traffic with seven laps to go, Seth Bergman would find his road blocked. Coming around to complete lap No. 24, Hahn had the run off the fourth turn to make the race-winning pass; opening his advantage to 1.896 seconds at the drop of the checkered flag. Seth Bergman in second was joined on the podium by Sean McClelland. Moving up from eighth, Matt Covington grabbed fourth with Casey Wills completing the top five.

Making his first race of the 2019 season, a run through the second B-Feature put Johnny Herrera having to rally from 16th to sixth. Danny Smith followed with Cannon McIntosh earning Hard Charger honors from 19th to eighth. Kyle Clark crossed ninth with Grady Chandler in tenth.

The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products goes green again on Friday, April 19 at Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kan. and Saturday, April 20 at Tri-State Speedway in Pocola, Okla.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Sooner Region

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, Okla.

Friday, April 12, 2019

Car Count: 33

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Sean McClelland, [3]; 2. 31-Casey Wills, [4]; 3. 5$-Danny Smith, [6]; 4. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [8]; 5. 22X-Steven Shebester, [2]; 6. 15D-Andrew Deal, [9]; 7. 24-Ben Frey, [7]; 8. 44-Jared Sewell, [5]; 9. 26M-Fred Mattox, [1]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington, [1]; 2. 2D-Michael Day, [4]; 3. 47-Seth Bergman, [8]; 4. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [3]; 5. 90-Lance Norick, [5]; 6. 9$-Kyle Clark, [6]; 7. 54-Will Scribner, [7]; 8. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [2]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 23X-Grady Chandler, [1]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn, [5]; 3. 7F-Noah Harris, [3]; 4. 03-Joe Wood Jr, [4]; 5. 11-Roger Crockett, [7]; 6. 8Z-Zach Pringle, [2]; 7. 8-Alex Sewell, [6]; 8. 20G-Jake Greider, [8]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Mickey Walker, [4]; 2. 11G-Mike Goodman, [3]; 3. 53-Brett Wilson, [5]; 4. 118-Scott Evans, [1]; 5. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [6]; 6. 2K-Kenneth Walker, [8]; 7. 51B-Bailey Felkins, [2]; 8. 50Z-Zach Chappell, [7]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 15D-Andrew Deal, [1]; 2. 9$-Kyle Clark, [5]; 3. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [2]; 4. 8-Alex Sewell, [7]; 5. 44-Jared Sewell, [9]; 6. 90-Lance Norick, [4]; 7. 24-Ben Frey, [6]; 8. 2K-Kenneth Walker, [3]; 9. 26M-Fred Mattox, [10]; 10. 51B-Bailey Felkins, [8]

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [2]; 2. 03-Joe Wood Jr, [1]; 3. 22X-Steven Shebester, [4]; 4. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [9]; 5. 8Z-Zach Pringle, [5]; 6. 118-Scott Evans, [3]; 7. 54-Will Scribner, [6]; 8. 20G-Jake Greider, [7]; 9. 50Z-Zach Chappell, [8]

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn, [3]; 2. 47-Seth Bergman, [1]; 3. 22-Sean McClelland, [2]; 4. 95-Matt Covington, [8]; 5. 31-Casey Wills, [7]; 6. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [16]; 7. 5$-Danny Smith, [6]; 8. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [19]; 9. 9$-Kyle Clark, [17]; 10. 23X-Grady Chandler, [9]; 11. 2D-Michael Day, [5]; 12. 22X-Steven Shebester, [20]; 13. 7F-Noah Harris, [13]; 14. 03-Joe Wood Jr, [18]; 15. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [10]; 16. 2-Mickey Walker, [4]; 17. 11G-Mike Goodman, [11]; 18. 11-Roger Crockett, [14]; 19. 15D-Andrew Deal, [15]; 20. 53-Brett Wilson, [12]