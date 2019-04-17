SWANSON LEADS USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGETS TO MERCED DEBUT

By Lance Jennings

APRIL 16, 2019… This Saturday, April 20th, the USAC Western States Midgets are set to make their first ever appearance at Merced Speedway. Promoted by Chris Shannon and Paul Stone, the “Easter Egg Spectacular presented by Advanced IPM,” will pay $2,000-to-win. The action packed card will also showcase IMCA Modifieds, Hobby Stocks, and Mini Stocks. For more event information, visit the track’s website at mercedspeedway.net or call 209.600.8382.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– 2019 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: B&B: FRAC-0375-S w/side outlet, COAST FABRICATION: 300x625x17-2s, 350x625x17-2s, 400x625x17-2s, EXTREME: 3515-3030 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet), 3615-3030 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet), 3515-3030-8 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), 3615-3030-8 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), FLOWMASTER: (BCRA Approved) 13009130, 13509130, 13509135, SCHOENFELD: 14272535 *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY

– USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at usaclicense.com.

Entering the second point race, Jake Swanson (Anaheim, CA) holds a three point advantage over the competition. Racing Keith Ford’s #73K Naturipe / Sun Valley AG Transport TCR, Swanson qualified third overall, ran second in his heat race, and finished second at Bakersfield on April 6th. At Merced, the 2017 USAC West Coast Sprint Car Champion will be looking for his third midget triumph.

Ben Worth (Coalinga, CA) ranks second in the chase for the championship. Piloting Dean Alexander’s #5G Walker Air Filtration / WFX Spike, Worth made his first USAC start at Bakersfield and won the main event. The micro sprint standout was also seventh fast in time trials and placed fourth in his heat race. Ben leads the rookie of the year point chase and will have his sights on the Merced feature win.

Michael Faccinto (Hanford, CA) sits third in the USAC Western States Midget point standings. Driving Bill Beilman’s #31B Dave.com / Six8 Motorsports Spike, Faccinto qualified sixth overall, won the Ultra Shield Race Products Heat Race #3, and took third in the Bakersfield main event. The defending champion will be looking for the ninth win of his career this Saturday night.

Austin Liggett (Tracy, CA) is fourth in the championship point chase. Racing Mona Liggett’s #83 Excel Environmental Services / Liggett Trucking Spike, Liggett was fourth quick in time trials, won the Extreme Mufflers Heat Race #1, and finished fourth in the main event. This Saturday, last year’s USAC West Coast Sprint Car Champion will have his sights on his first USAC Midget victory.

David Prickett (Fresno, CA) ranks fifth in the USAC Western States Midget point chase. Piloting the Schutte / McElwee #28X Proficio / Aircraft Electrical Components Spike, Prickett qualified fifteenth, scored third in his heat race, and earned the Bakersfield Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award with a fifteenth to fifth place run. The 2012 Dirt Series Champion will be looking to add the Merced Speedway victory to his resume.

While Ben Worth leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors, Ricky Lewis (Oxnard, CA), Mike Leach Jr. (Orange, CA), Jackson Dukes (Clovis, CA), and Troy Morris III (Bakersfield, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Cory Elliott, Alex Schutte, Shannon McQueen, C.J. Sarna, Kyle Beilman, Cody Swanson, Dylan Ito, Marvin Mitchell, Randi Pankratz, Bryan Drollinger, Robert Dalby, “Fireball” Maria Cofer, and more.

Merced Speedway is located on the Merced County Fairgrounds at 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Merced, California. Adult tickets are $15, Senior tickets are $13, Kids tickets (6-12) are $5, and Children (5 & Under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at mercedspeedway.net or call 209.600.8382.

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET CHAMPIONS: *1982-Jeff Heywood, 1983-Sleepy Tripp, 1984-Tommy White, 1985-Sleepy Tripp, 1986-Robby Flock, 1987-Sleepy Tripp, 1988-Sleepy Tripp, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Sleepy Tripp, 1991-Sleepy Tripp, 1992-Sleepy Tripp, 1993-Robby Flock, 1994-Johnny Cofer, 1995-Billy Boat, 1996-Jay Drake, 1997-Ricky Shelton, 1998-Rick Hendrix, 1999-Marc DeBeaumont, 2000-Wally Pankratz, 2001-Danny Ebberts, 2002-Robby Flock, 2003-Steve Paden, 2004-Johnny Rodriguez, 2005-Jerome Rodela, 2006-Jerome Rodela, 2007-Johnny Rodriguez, 2008-Nic Faas, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-Alex Schutte, 2011-Cory Kruseman, 2012-Shannon McQueen, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014- Ronnie Gardner, 2015-Ronnie Gardner, 2016-Ronnie Gardner, 2017-Ronnie Gardner, 2018-Michael Faccinto.

2019 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SERIES POINT STANDINGS: 1. Jake Swanson-78, 2. Ben Worth-75, 3. Michael Faccinto-73, 4. Austin Liggett-72, 5. David Prickett-64, 6. Cory Elliott-63, 7. Alex Schutte-58, 8. Shannon McQueen-57, 9. C.J. Sarna-53, 10. Kyle Beilman-47, 11. Cody Swanson-44, –. Ricky Lewis-44, 13. Dylan Ito-43, 14. Marvin Mitchell-39, 15. Randi Pankratz-38, 16. Bryan Drollinger-36, 17. Robert Dalby-33, –. Terry Nichols-33, 19. Mike Leach Jr.-30, 20. Kyle Heckman-27.