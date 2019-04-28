Brian Herbert Wins at DCRP

From Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (April 27, 2019) – Ponca City, OK, native Brendon Gemmill pocketed $1,000 by racing to victory lane in Saturday night’s Seventh Annual Modified Stampeded atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park.

While Gemmill fought off a late bid from Tanner Black to win the 25-lapper, Brian Herbert held off Jeremy Huish for Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Car honors, Duane Wahrman picked off his first IMCA Hobby Stock win of the year and Dakota Sproul and Angel Munoz both made it two-for-two on the season in the IMCA Sport Modifieds and IMCA Stock Cars, respectively.

In the 25-lap IMCA Modified feature event, Brendon Gemmill briefly surrendered the point to Tanner Black on the 17th round before slipping away in the final circuits for his third Modified Stampede triumph.

Starting from the front row outside, Gemmill outgunned pole starter Nick Link with Black making his way from fourth into second after a lap three caution. Following the race’s second and final caution with eight laps in the books, Black tried to keep pace with Gemmill in the ensuing rounds.

With Gemmill railing the topside, Black worked the low side and closed in to challenge as traffic came into play. Black slid into the lead on the 17th round, only to have Gemmill surge back to the front and open up an eight-car length car advantage by the time the checkered flag flew.

“When he got by there, I wasn’t sure if I would get him back,” Gemmill commented afterward. “I wanted to try the bottom but nobody ever showed me anything down there, so I just stayed up top and it worked out.”

Behind the lead duo, Clay Sellard outdueled Troy Gemmill for the show position with Nick Link rounding out the top five.

In the 20-lap Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Car feature, Dodge City’s Brian Herbert held off a mid-race challenge from Jordan Knight and then repelled a late charge from Jeremy Huish for his first win of the season. It was Herbert’s first triumph since topping last year’s opening night event.

“That was a hell of a show, I’m worn out,” Herbert commented. “I saw (Jeremy) Huish there. He came from pretty far back, so I knew had to get going.”

Herbert gridded the feature field outside the second row but wasted no time shooting into the lead on the opening lap. Herbert stretched out his advantage in the opening rounds of the non-stop affair, but Jordan Knight and Huish began to close the gap with Luke Cranston and Steven Richardson ultimately moving within striking distance as well.

Knight poked his nose under Herbert at the midway point, only to have Herbert deny the bid. Huish made his way past Knight for second by the 12th round and then put the pressure on Herbert until sliding into the lead in turns one and two on the 16th circuit. Herbert responded by racing back into the lead and kept his pursuers at bay over the final rounds.

Huish settled for second with Knight, Cranston and Richardson rounding out the top five.

Hays’ Dakota Sproul made it two in a row in the IMCA Sport Modified ranks by rallying to convincing victory in the 15-lapper.

After starting ninth, Sproul made his way up to second by the sixth round and then pounced on early leader Alex Wiens for the point following a lap seven caution.

Once out front, Sproul checked out to take the win by nearly a half-lap with Brian May, Bart Baker, Brendyn Nordyke and Jeff Kaup.

Lamar, Colorado’s Angel Munoz continued his mastery of the IMCA Stock Car ranks by racing to his second consecutive win of the year and 11th triumph in 15 starts since the beginning of the 2017 season.

This time, Munoz needed just three laps to climb from the fifth starting position into the lead and paced the field for the balance of the 15-lapper. Munoz raced to the stripe ahead of Chris Oliver, who slipped around Ondre Rexford for runner-up honors on the final circuit. Rexford settled for third with Josh Seibert and Marlin Hogie rounding out the top five.

In the IMCA Hobby Stocks, Pratt’s Duane Wahrman battled past Dion Priddy at the midway point of the 15-lap feature en route to his first triumph of the young season after scoring four triumphs last year.

Wahrman raced to the stripe in the non-stop race ahead of Priddy and Cody Ghumm. Reagan Sellard rebounded from an early 360-degree spin turn two to capture fourth with Tom Reed rounding out the top five.

