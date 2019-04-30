“Salute to Champion AJ Foyt” Slated for May at the NSCHoF

From Bob Baker

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (April 25, 2019) – The “Salute to Champion AJ Foyt” exhibit opens Wednesday at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa. The Texas legend will be represented with a collection of nine cars never showcased before in the same exhibit.

AJ Foyt, Jr. is a four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500, a Daytona 500 winner and winner of the 24-Hours of Le Mans (co-driving with Dan Gurney)…the only driver to accomplish all three feats. An inductee in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame’s inaugural year in 1990, AJ is also the only seven-time USAC National Championship titlist. The exhibit runs from May 1 to October 1, 2019. Away from Indy and Champ cars, he amassed 42 stock car wins, 28 sprint car wins and 20 midget wins under the USAC banner alone. He was also the 1972 USAC Dirt Champ (now Silver Crown) titlist. He was also named Co-Driver of the 20th Century by the Associated Press.

“This collection of cars is stacking up to be one of our best ever,” says Museum Coordinator, Bill Wright. “We have to thank Jason Vansickle and his team at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, Tony Stewart, Jerry Nowicke and Tom Malloy for allowing us to showcase their iconic cars. Of course, AJ’s fans have provided plenty of memorabilia as well. And, we have to thank AJ for allowing us to this as well!”

In addition to the artifacts; three videos devoted to AJ will play in the museum, a touchscreen will provide information on both the cars and AJ’s career, and the second floor theater will have a highlight film of AJ’s career, and words from many of his peers.

A total of nine cars are planned for the display. Six will be on display May 1, including the 1957 Dean Van Lines Monza winner (driven by Jimmy Bryan, and AJ’s Indy Rookie car in 1958), the 1961 Bowes Seal Fast Trevis Roadster Indy 500 winner, the 1967 Sheraton Thompson Coyote Indy 500 winner, the 1974 Steve Stapp sprint car that AJ drove to twin 50-lap feature wins at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, the famous 1974-76 Silver Crown #14 car (this year’s featured “Members Only” Die-cast), and the 1977 Gilmore Coyote Indy 500 winner back-up car. The Bob Nowicke midget that won the 1961 “Hut Hundred” at Terre Haute arrives the second weekend in May. Road racing fans will want to make the trip in July, when the 24-hour of Le Mans backup Ford GT40 MKIV #J-11 arrives. The 1986 March Ford-Cosworth Indy car will also be on hand in July as well. The car qualified for four different Indy 500 events with three different drivers.

“We hope fans of AJ, young and old come and visit us this summer!” says Executive Director Bob Baker. “We think it will bring back memories for a lot of AJ’s fans, and raise the eyebrows of some younger racing fans, who might not know him as well. It’s hard to describe the impact that AJ Foyt has had on all forms of racing”!

“Salute to Champion AJ Foyt” t-shirts and posters are scheduled to arrive in time for the exhibit on Wednesday. You can order “Members Only” Gilmore Racing AJ Foyt #14 Silver Crown 1/18 Scale Diecasts now by visiting www.SprintCarStuff.com, or by calling 641 842-6176.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram! For more information on the events at Knoxville Raceway, visit www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com.