K&M Kenyon Midgets set for season opener at The Dick Jordan Classic

By Eric Bunn

(Lebanon, IN) The inaugural Dick Jordan Classic will kick-off the 2019 K&K Tool and Die Mel Kenyon Midget Series at Anderson Speedway this Saturday night. Established to celebrate USAC Vice President Dick Jordan’s 50 years of dedication and contribution to Motorsports, the Dick Jordan Classic will open each new K&M Kenyon Midget Season at Anderson Speedway into the future.

Following two consecutive rain-outs, the field will be wide open for Saturdays 30-lap Dick Jordan Classic. With former champions Dameron Taylor and Trey Osborne not competing, the door is open other drivers to step to the top rung of the K&M Tool and Die Kenyon Midget Series ladder. Two-time champion Taylor is sidelined by an injury sustained in a sprint car race while 2018 champion Osborne will be racing in the sprint car portion of Saturday’s event.

2018-point standings runner-up Kameron Gladish has earned two victories on Anderson Speedway’s high banks and would like to kick-off his 2019 campaign by returning to victory lane. Nathan Foster finished 2018 in the third spot and is searching for his first win at Anderson. Foster’s solo series victory came on the dirt at US 24 Speedway.

Tommy Kouns claimed the fourth-place trophy in 2018 and leads all drivers without an Anderson win in top five finishes. Kouns is no stranger to victory lane in pavement races with two wins at the Indianapolis Speedrome.

Local drivers Ashton Tucker (Anderson, IN) and Colin Grissom (Pendleton, IN) will both be on track. Tucker will be racing as Simpson World Indy rookie while Grissom starts his third year of K&M Tool and Die Mel Kenyon Midget Series racing.

The Anderson Speedway spectator gates for the Dick Jordan Classic will open at 5 with qualifying set for 6:30 with racing to follow at 8. The K&M Tool and Die Mel Kenyon Midget Series will be joined by the Must See Racing Winged Sprints, Anderson Speedway Late Models, Legend and Midwest Champ Carts for a full night of racing.