Tonight’s races are cancelled. Great Lakes Super Sprints Season Opener will be next Friday, May 10th and we’ll try it again!
Last nights rains were too much for the pits and the parking to take. With the overcast day there is no way this will dry out this afternoon. No ones more disappointed than we are! Have a great weekend and we’ll see you next week!
GLSS Rained Out at I-96
