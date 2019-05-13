Jackson Motorplex Extends Thoughts and Prayers to Zitterich Family

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (May 12, 2019) – Everyone within the Jackson Motorplex community is deeply saddened at the recent and unexpected passing of Chuck Zitterich.

Zitterich was the race director at the track for the last three seasons and he also ran the National Sprint League for two seasons among many other duties throughout his respected time as a race official and director.

“Chuck was not only our race director, he was our leader in the pits,” Jackson Motorplex General Manager Doug Johnson said. “He commanded everyone’s respect and in return everyone respected Chuck for the job that he did. He was the rock of our pit area.

“Chuck’s passing is a huge loss not only for Jackson Motorplex, but for the entire sprint car community. We want to express our deepest sympathy to Sonja, the kids and the entire Zitterich Family. Sprint car racing in the Upper Midwest would not be where it is today without the efforts of Chuck Zitterich and we cannot thank him enough for those efforts. Rest in Peace, Chuck.”

