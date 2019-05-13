SOD at Butler over the falls without a barrel, race rescheduled

From Sprints on Dirt

Fort Wayne, IN (May 12, 2019) – With rain percentages looking better and better as the day went on Saturday, the first 2019 Lane Automotive Sprints On Dirt powered by King Engine Bearings / MSD Ignition / Motul race at Butler Motor Speedway looked good. Unfortunately, Mother Nature apparently wasn’t watching the percentages.

As pit gates opened and the pits filled with cars, intermittent sprinkles started. Just as SOD sign in was winding down, rain increased, and it soon became clear to everyone watching weather radar on their phones that we wouldn’t get the show in. After having put in a long week prepping for the race, Promoters Denny Donaldson and Bob Garrett had to pull the plug and cancel the show.

Butler and SOD officials went to work to replace the date, and within a short time, it was agreed to reschedule the race for Saturday, May 25. It will be a two-day weekend for SOD competitors with Hartford Motor Speedway on the schedule for Friday, May 24.

For more information about Butler Motor Speedway, go to www.butlerspeedway.net and the speedway’s Facebook page at https://goo.gl/csxUkX.

Please check out these websites too:

Lane Automotive – www.laneautomotive.com

King Engine Bearings – www.kingbearings.com

MSD Ignition – www.msdperformance.com

Motul – www.motul.com/us/en-US

Sprints On Dirt – www.sprintsondirt.com

Sprints On Dirt is brought to you in 2019 by:

Lane Automotive (Title Sponsor)

King Engine Bearings (Presenting Sponsor)

MSD Ignition (Presenting Sponsor)

Motul (Presenting Sponsor)

Hoosier Racing Tire (Official SOD Tire)

Benic Enterprises (Fast Masters Sponsor)

Engler Machine & Tool (Heat Race Sponsor)

King Engine Bearings (Heat Race Sponsor)

MSD Ignition (Heat Race Sponsor)

Motul (Heat Race Sponsor)

MAHLE Aftermarket (Hard Charger Sponsor)

· KSE Racing Products (Hard Charger Sponsor)

Allstar Performance (Better Luck Next Time Sponsor)

COMP Cams (Lucky Dog Sponsor)

Benic Enterprises (Crew Chief of the Year Sponsor)

Allstar Performance (Sportsman of the Year Sponsor)

Motul (Sprint Car Rookie of the Year Sponsor)

King Engine Bearings (SOD Series Rookie of the Year Sponsor)

Noizee 1 Motorsports (Special Awards)

SOD 2019 contingency marketing partners are:

Allstar Performance

BR Motorsports

Diversified Machine Inc. (DMI)

Hepfner Racing Products (HRP)

Keizer Aluminum Wheels

King Racing Products

Maxim Racing

Pyrotect Racing Cells

Racing Optics

Rod End Supply

Saldana Racing Products

Schoenfeld Headers

Simpson Racing Products

Ti22 Performance