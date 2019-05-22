Several Supermodified Invaders Expected for Oswego’s Shampine Memorial Twin 50’s

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 21, 2019) – Perley, Jedrzejek, McKennedy, McKnight, and Bowes are just some of the names you can expect to find at Oswego Speedway for the Shampine Memorial Supermodified Twin 50’s this Saturday, May 25.

In the wake of the speedway’s rule change implementing a raised rear wing on the back of the race car, several ISMA or out of town teams have made track officials aware of plans to make the switchover and join the already stout field of competitors this weekend.

Fan favorite Chris Perley will be back at Oswego on Saturday with the Vic Miller No. 44. The ‘Rowley Rocket’ won his first career non-wing feature in the same event one year ago, driving the very same race car. He would love to repeat in 2019.

Tim Jedrzejek, who has seen Oswego competition for several different car owners including Ray Graham and Craig Danzer, will make his Novelis Supermodified return piloting the same car he has driven on the ISMA circuit for many years; the Lane Racing No. 97.

Pavement standout Jon McKennedy has raced ISMA Supermodifieds and Tour Modifieds at the Steel Palace, but never an Oswego style Supermodified. McKennedy practiced with the Lee and Pam Vinyl owned No. 21 last weekend and intends to be in the field for Opening Day.

Dave McKnight is a driver that needs little introduction to Oswego fans. He has competed at the track for many years and won several main events in that time. Fans can expect McKnight to join fellow Canadians Doug Didero and Logan Rayvals in the field piloting the Morton No. 70.

Dan Bowes was also in attendance for last weekend’s Open Practice and looked rather quick, finding the 16.9 mark with his Allegresso built No. 25. Last year’s Shampine Memorial Twin 50’s were the first two Oswego Supermodified events of Bowes’ career. He finished top ten in both of them, and is already looking even more competitive approaching this weekend’s show.

Other drivers that have been rumored to join the field come Saturday include Ben Seitz in the Soule Racing No. 32, Mark Sammut in the No. 78, and Jamie Timmons in the No. 27. Their plans were not confirmed as of Tuesday night, May 21.

