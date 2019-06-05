Badger joins IRA & PDTR/MSA Saturday at Plymouth

By Bryan Gapinski

Plymouth, Wis., June 5—One of the more anticipated events on the 22-race schedule for the Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series, occurs this Saturday Night June 8, as Badger returns to the Plymouth (Wis.) Dirt Track for the first time in twelve years.

“Open Wheel Mania” will feature the IRA Bumper to Bumper Outlaw Sprint Car Series, PDTR/MSA Sprint Car Series and Badger. Spectator gates open at 4:30 pm, with cars on track one hour later. The three divisions appear several times during the season at the same venue, but this marks the one event during 2019 all three race the same track on the same night!

The top points earner of the tripleheader Badger weekend will be crowned “The Badger State Midget Showdown Champion”. Chase Jones driving for RAB Racing holds a six point-lead over Jack Routson, followed closely by Chase McDermand, and Kevin Olson, with twenty-seven points separating the top four entering the weekend’s events. Seven different drivers have claimed a feature victory in the ten previous races at the facility for Badger dating back to 1950, when the current track replaced the 1/2-mile oval. Levi Jones won the most recent race at Plymouth on Sept. 7, 2007.

The tripleheader starts on Friday Night June 7 as Badger returns to the Luxemburg Speedway, the popular 1/3-mile clay oval East of Green Bay for the first time since July 11, 1980. “Monster Energy Presents Friday Night Thunder at Luxemburg Speedway” will feature Badger along with the track’s regular Friday divisions: Village Kitchen IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Sport Mods, and the Sport Compacts. Racing kicks off at 7:00pm.

Capping off the weekend will be Sunday Night June 9 at Angell Park Speedway (Sun Prairie, Wis). “The Salute to Fallen Service Members” will feature: IRA, Badger and the Wisconsin Dirt Racing Legends Series. Grandstand seating opens at 4:30 pm; practice at 5:30 pm; with racing to follow.