Michalski Scores First Career 410 Sprint Car Win at Lincoln Speedway

Michalski Earns First Career 410 Victory

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (June 8, 2019) — They say the first win is always the hardest. Coming off his rookie of the year campaign, Brett Michalski won his first feature in the 410 division on Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway. After Michalski found success in the 360 division, he made the jump to 410 sprints full time in 2018.

Michalski started on the pole of the 25-lap feature with Kyle Moody on the outside of the front row. Moody was back at Lincoln after missing two weeks of racing.

Michalski got a good start at the line with Tim Wagaman getting by both Cole Young and Trey Hivner for third. Wagaman tried to get under Moody for second but couldn’t make it stick. Freddie Rahmer also had a solid start getting around three cars to advance to fourth on the first lap.

As Michalski and Moody both ran the top line around the track Moody started to reel Michalski in. The leaders hit lapped traffic on lap 6. Moody was forced to the bottom to get by lapped traffic which allowed Michalski to pull away.

The yellow flag came out on lap 15 for Trey Hivner who came to a stop in the top of turn 4.

Michalski led Moody, Wagaman, Rahmer and Jim Siegel to the cone for the single file restart.

Rahmer got under Wagaman for third as Michalski held onto the lead. As Michalski and Moody ran the top again, Rahmer was trying the bottom in turns 1 and 2. Rahmer reeled Moody in and slid up in front of him in turns 3 and 4 on lap 21 for second.

After taking second, Rahmer went to work on Michalski for the lead. The leaders were catching the tail end of the field as the white flag flew. Rahmer had one more shot for the win and took the chance with a slide job in 3 and 4 on the last lap but Michalski came back and beat him to the checkered flag by .263 seconds.

Moody held onto third. Siegel finished fourth and Wagaman completed the top five.

Heat winners were Brett Michalski, Kyle Moody and Trey Hivner.

JEFF HALLIGAN’S 358 MACHINE WINS URC 358/360 CHALLENGE

Last year Jeff Halligan became the first driver to win the 358/360 Challenge with a 358 car. This year he made it two wins in a row as the URC Sprints invaded Lincoln Speedway on Saturday night.

Chad Layton started on the pole of the 25-lap feature with Halligan lined up fourth behind Ryan Stillwagon and Josh Weller.

Layton went to the top of the track on the start and held onto the lead. Weller got by Stillwagon for second before the red flag came out on lap 1 for Connor Leffler and Jonathan Stewart in turns 3 and 4.

Following URC rules, the field lined up for a double-file restart with Layton opting to start on the bottom. Layton held off Weller on the restart with Dylan Norris getting up to third.

The red flag came out again on lap 5 for Wyatt Hinkle who ended up on his side in turn 4.

Layton chose the bottom again for the restart. Once again Layton held on Weller as the green flag dropped. Halligan and Norris were battling for third behind the leaders with Curt Michael making his way through the field into the top five.

Halligan got by Norris for third on lap 6 and went to work on chasing down Weller for second. Michael was chasing down Norris for third.

Weller got under Layton in turns 1 and 2 to try and take the lead on lap 12. The red flag came out just as the race for the lead was heating up. The red came out for Austin Bishop in turns 3 and 4.

Once again Layton chose the bottom for the restart. Halligan got by Weller for second with Michael moving up to fourth.

Michael got by Weller for third on the backstretch on lap 13.

Halligan was all over Layton challenging him for the lead with 10 laps to go. Halligan was running the top and raced Layton wheel to wheel on lap 17. Layton held onto the lead, so Halligan tried the bottom still running wheel to wheel with Layton. Layton got a solid run coming out of turn 4 which allowed him to pull away from Halligan.

Halligan reeled Layton in again and got under him coming out of turn 2 on lap 20 for the lead.

Halligan beat Layton to the checkered flag by 1.203 seconds. Michael held onto third. Weller finished fourth and Dylan Norris, another 358 driver, rounded out the top five.

Heat winners were Curt Michael, Chad Layton, Freddie Rahmer and Connor Leffler. Adam Carbury won the B-main.

Both Freddie Rahmer and Scott Fisher pulled double-duty running in both divisions.

Gene Latta Ford 410 Sprints:

410 Sprint Feature Finish (25 Laps) – 1. 73B-Brett Michalski ($3,500); 2. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 3. 99-Kyle Moody; 4. 59-Jim Siegel; 5. 1*-Tim Wagaman; 6. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 7. 87-Alan Krimes; 8. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 9. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 10. 1X-Chad Trout; 11. 75-Chase Dietz; 12. 15-Adam Wilt; 13. 21T-Scott Fisher; 14. 21-Brian Montieth; 15. 17-Cole Young; 16. 53-Jessie Attard; 17. 11P-Greg Plank; 18. 12-Barry Shearer; 19. 7-Trey Hivner (DNF); 20. 27G-Jay Galloway (DNF); 21. 18-Todd Rittenhouse Jr. (DNF)

Lap Leader – Brett Michalski (1-25)

410 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps) – 1. 73B-Brett Michalski; 2. 17-Cole Young; 3. 75-Chase Dietz; 4. 15-Adam Wilt; 5. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 6. 53-Jessie Attard; 7. 21T-Scott Fisher

410 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps) – 1. 99-Kyle Moody; 2. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 3. 1*-Tim Wagaman; 4. 1X-Chad Trout; 5. 21-Brain Montieth; 6. 27G-Jay Galloway; 7. 11P-Greg Plank

410 Sprint Heat Three Finish (10 laps) – 1. 7-Trey Hivner; 2. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 3. 59-Jim Siegel; 4. 87-Alan Krimes; 5. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 6. 18-Todd Rittenhouse Jr.; 7. 12-Barry Shearer

Capitol Renegade United Racing Club 360 & Hanover Auto Team 358 Sprint Car Challenge:

Capitol Renegade United Racing Club 360 & Hanover Auto Team 358 Sprint Car Challenge Feature (25 Laps) – 1. 58-Jeff Halligan ($2,000); 2. 35-Chad Layton; 3. 5G-Curt Michael; 4. 63-Josh Weller; 5. 44-Dylan Norris; 6. 10X-Freddie Rahmer; 7. 66-Doug Hammaker; 8. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 9. 5-Tyler Ross; 10. 7A-Ed Aikin; 11. 11-Ryan Stillwagon; 12. 21T-Scott Fisher; 13. 19-Troy Wagaman; 14. 5S-Travis Scott; 15. 20-Carson Short; 16. 23J-Jake Eldreth; 17. 22-Troy Betts; 18. 5Q-Ryan Quackenbush; 19. 47-Adam Carbury; 20. 11A-Austin Bishop (DNF); 21. 28D-Keith Prutzman (DNF); 22. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle (DNF); 23. 22L-Connor Leffler (DNF); 24. 13s-Jonathan Stewart (DNF)

Lap Leaders – Chad Layton (1-20) & Jeff Halligan (21-25)

358/360 Sprint Car Challenge Heat One Finish (10 laps) – 1. 5G-Curt Michael; 2. 7A-Ed Aikin; 3. 89-Ashely Cappetta; 4. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 5. 23J-Jake Eldreth; 6. 47-Adam Clarke; 7. 4-Jimmy Stitzel; 8. 669-Brandon McGough; 9. 51N-Nick Palmino (DNF)

358/360 Sprint Car Challenge Heat Two Finish (10 laps) – 1. 35-Chad Layton; 2. 63-Josh Weller; 3. 11-Ryan Stillwagon; 4. 22-Troy Betts; 5. 5s-Travis Scott; 6. 19-Troy Wagaman; 7. 34-Mark VanVorst; 8. 3-Todd Gracey (DNF)

358/360 Sprint Car Challenge Heat Three Finish (10 laps) – 1. 10x-Freddie Rahmer; 2. 58-Jeff Halligan; 3. 5-Tyler Ross; 4. 66-Doug Hammaker; 5. 20-Carson Short; 6. 11A-Austin Bishop; 7. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 8. 12D-Steve Downs

358/360 Sprint Car Challenge Heat Four Finish (10 laps) – 1. 22L-Connor Leffler; 2. 44-Dyaln Norris; 3. 21T-Scott Fisher; 4. 28D-Keith Prutzman; 5. 13s-Jonathan Stewart; 6. 5Q-Ryan Quackenbush (DNF); 7. 28-Matt Findley (DNF); 8. 22P-Nat Prezanica (DNF)

358/360 Sprint Car Challenge Consi Finish (10 laps) – 1. 47-Adam Carbury; 2. 11A-Austin Bishop; 3. 19-Troy Wagaman; 4. 5Q-Ryan Quackenbush; 5. 4-Jimmy Stitzel; 6. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 7. 12D-Steve Downs; 8. 669-Brandon McGough; 9. 34-Mark VanVorst; 10. 22P-Nat Prezanica (DNF); 11. 3-Todd Gracey (DNS)