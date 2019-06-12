Dover Produces Victory at Jackson Motorplex and Top Five at Junction Motor Speedway

Inside Line Promotions – McCOOL JUNCTION, Neb. (June 11, 2019) – Jack Dover had an eventful weekend that resulted in a feature victory and a Hard Charger Award.

Dover opened the action on Friday at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., where he drove for Rick and Chris Bowers during the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series show. He maneuvered from seventh to third place in a heat race and won the dash from the pole position. Dover lined up on the outside of the front row for the A Main and he ran second for the first half of the race.

“At the beginning I was a little worried because Matt Juhl was pretty fast,” he said. “I knew there’d be rubber coming. I had to search for it. I figured it’d come in around the bottom so I stuck around the bottom and it finally came in. We were able to sneak by and take the lead going into turn one.

“The main thing was once we got the lead we had to protect the bottom. I knew if we didn’t get out of the groove we’d win the thing. I focused on hitting my line. It seemed like whenever we came to a lapped car they’d push out of the rubber and we’d get right by them.”

Dover pulled away in traffic to garner his second triumph of the season.

The weekend concluded on Saturday at Junction Motor Speedway, which hosted a Carpet Land Nebraska 360 Sprints event.

“We went out for hot laps and our car kept smoking,” he said. “We came in and had an oil leak. We finally got it fixed.”

Dover, who was in his No. 53, missed the heat race, forcing him to start 12 th in the A Main.

“We were moving pretty good, but with about 10 or 12 laps to go the track started taking rubber and was follow the leader,” he said. “If it stayed the way it was at the beginning I think we had a shot at the win.”

Dover earned a fourth-place finish, which also awarded him the Hard Charger Award for passing the most cars. He continues to lead the championship standings.

Dover plans to drive for the Bowers Family this Friday at U.S. 36 Raceway in Osborn, Mo., during a ASCS Warrior Region event and he plans to return to his car on Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa.

QUICK RESULTS –

June 7 – Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn. – Heat race: 3 (7); Dash: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (2).

June 8 – Junction Motor Speedway in McCool Junction, Neb. – Heat race: DNS (-); Feature: 4 (12).

SEASON STATS –

12 races, 2 wins, 6 top fives, 8 top 10s, 9 top 15s, 11 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at U.S. 36 Raceway in Osborn, Mo., with the ASCS Warrior Region and Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – SSS Motorsports

As a life-long supporter of dirt track racing Luke Jay Cochran built the SSS Motorsports team to a leader in all aspects of the dirt track world. While sponsoring and mentoring drivers and teams in the area, Cochran built a team established on winning with multiple national titles, track championships and series championships.

“Luke Cochran has been a great family friend the last few years and he’s been instrumental in keeping our program going,” Dover said.

Dover would also like to thank Liquid Trucking, Carpet Land, Certified Transmission, Moss Racing Engines, Backlund Plumbing, True Trucking, Speedway Graphics, Thorpe’s Body Shop, Trail Performance Coatings Inc., Husker Diesel, Volvo Trucks of Omaha, Spike Chassis, Sway Away, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Schoenfeld Headers, Langfeldt Overhead Doors, K&N Filters, FK Rod Ends, DMI, Speedway Motors, Vortex Wings, Ostransky Farms, Select Auto, Select Auto Body, R&G Services and Industrial Plating for their continued support.

