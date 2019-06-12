Opening Night of POWRi Illinois SPEED Week at Belle-Clair Cancelled

From POWRi

Belleville, IL – With an imminent threat of rain entering the Metro-East region and keeping the best interests of the numerous teams traveling to the area from across the nation to chase a POWRi Illinois SPEED Week title, the opening night at Belle-Clair Speedway has been cancelled.

“I’ve fielded several calls from our local teams, as well as teams traveling from out of the area to come race our POWRi Illinois SPEED Week regarding the weather for today’s race at Belle-Clair,” stated Kenny Brown. “Everybody is watching their weather apps, as am I, and it doesn’t look good this afternoon and it only gets worse into the evening. In an effort to save everyone from getting to the track and waiting for it to rain, we are going to pre-emptively cancel tonight’s show to save everyone the expense and energy of a highly probable rainout.”

Instead, the Sixth Annual POWRi Illinois SPEED Week will kick off tomorrow night, Thursday, June 13th at Fayette County Speedway. Pill Draw will be open from 4 PM to 6 PM, with driver’s meeting at 6:30 PM. Hot laps and racing to follow.