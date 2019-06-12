POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget Series Joining TBJ Promotions’ Midget Round Up

Inside Line Promotions

OWASSO, Okla. (June 12, 2019) – Fans may be the biggest beneficiary of the 4th annual Midget Round Up being postponed from Memorial Day Weekend to July 5-6.

Inclement weather postponed the TBJ Promotions event, but that has allowed another series to join the spectacle. The POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget Series had an open weekend and will join the POWRi Lucas Oil RMMRA Series during the two-day event at Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kan.

“We’re excited to welcome back the POWRi West group and we’re glad it worked for their schedule,” TBJ Promotions Founder Tony Bruce Jr. said. “I think we are going to have a ton of cars. A lot of times when you have to postpone an event it puts you in a difficult spot because everyone has the season pretty well scheduled, but this time I think it will work well for everyone.”

Both nights will feature some of the top midget drivers in the country along with Winged ‘A’ Class micro sprints with the NOW600 Tel-Star Technologies Kansas Region.

The front gates are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. each night.

Tickets are $20 for adults on July 5 and $15 on July 6. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get in free both nights.

There is limited reserved spectator parking at the track available. To purchase a spot, call 620-287-3695.

Additionally, TBJ Promotions would like to thank the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Burtis Motor Company, Mid-America Millwright, The Tunnel Car Wash, Johnson Septic Tank Services, Jax Sports Grille, Driven Midwest and Maupin’s Truck Service for their continued support of the event.

TBJ Promotions is in its 10th year of showcasing marquee events. The featured event in 2019 is the 4th annual Midget Round Up, which is July 5-6 at Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kan.

