United Rebel Sprint Series Set for 3rd Annual DCRP 305 Nationals This Weekend!

By David Smith Jr.

Oberlin, Kansas – June 9, 2019 – It’s time for a huge three nights of racing action beginning this Thursday night for the POWRi Lucas Oil United Rebel Sprint Series as they once again partake in the third annual Lubbock Wrecker DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals takes place at Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, Kansas.

Set for a $3,000-to-win event that could potentially climb to as much as $4,500 with lap money included is set for this Thursday through Saturday night, June 13-15, atop the three-eighths mile clay oval in southwest Kansas. Joining the “Rebels” for this huge event will be the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars as well as the Sprint Series of Oklahoma presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

Sprint car veteran Kevin Ramey of Fort Worth, Texas took home the victory in the inaugural version of the DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals back in 2017, while Fairview, Oklahoma’s Jake Martens pocketed $4,040 including lap money by fending off a last-lap slider from Jake Bubak and then beating Chad Koch to the stripe in last year’s championship feature finale.

Marten has already picked up one URSS victory thus far this season while track regular Luke Cranston has won two events, both at DCRP. Also picking up series victories this season are Jason Martin of Lincoln, Nebraska and two-time and defending tour champion Zach Blurton from Quinter, Kansas.

This year’s event fires off with the first of two preliminary events on Thursday, June 13, with a second round of preliminary action on Friday before culminating with Saturday’s championship finale.

Each night of racing will fire off at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the Thursday and Friday preliminary events are only $12 for each night with Saturday’s finale just $20 while children eleven and under are free each night. Pit passes are $30 for each night.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dodge City located at 201 4th Avenue is the official lodging partner of Dodge CityRacewayPark. Race fans staying at the Holiday Inn & Suites Dodge City will want to request the special DCRP rate for their visit when making reservations. Contact the Holiday Inn Express at 620-225-1000.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information on this event and more, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.

Information concerning the POWRi Lucas Oil URSS presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing can be found on their official website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com and their facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series. Questions and inquiries can be addressed by calling URSS president Rick Salem (785) 475-7010.