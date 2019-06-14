Bubak Best in Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Nationals Opener!

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (June 13, 2019) – The opening leg of the Third Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals picked up right where the 2018 edition left off with a pair of Jakes slugging it out for the Thursday night feature win atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval.

This time, Arvada, Colorado’s Jake Bubak turned the tables on defending event champion Jake Martens of Fairview, OK, battling into the lead on the 17th round and racing on to the stripe aboard the Dubose/Well-powered Coyote Candle Company No. 74b Maxim ahead of Nebraska resident Jason Martin and Martens.

“I feel like we got one taken away from us last year, we’re here to win the whole thing this time,” Bubak commented after putting himself atop the point charts and in prime position to secure a lock-in position to Saturday’s $3,000-to-win finale.

While Bubak snared Sprint Car honors over a field of 42 entries, Bucklin’s Reagan Sellard held off Tathan Burkhart to capture his second IMCA Hobby Stock feature win in a row.

With Bubak pulling the eight in the redraw to start the 25-lap feature outside the fourth row, Martens and Oklahoma City’s Tanner Conn led the way to the green flag.

Martens gunned into the early lead ahead of Conn with defending track champion Steven Richardson working past Jed Werner for third in the opening handful of laps. Richardson moved in to challenge Conn for second, only to have the right rear wheel come off getting into turn three on the 11th round. Richardson took a tumble that drew the night’s lone red flag but was able to walk away.

Conn went to work on Martens for the lead on the restart and used the high side to take command exiting turn two on the 13th circuit, only to have the move negated by Andy Shouse’s turn four caution.

Conn stumbled on the ensuing restart, losing several positions with Bubak taking over second. Bubak went to work on Martens in short order with the duo swapping the point on the 16th round before Bubak took over for keeps one lap later.

“I was able to find the top early and got going,” Bubak commented. “Jake (Martens) was working the bottom really well, I couldn’t make it stick down there so I just used the top.”

After starting 13th, Jason Martin battled past Martens for second on the 21st round with Martens surviving a tap with the turn two wall to hold off Mustang, Oklahoma’s Steven Shebester for third. Shebester was fourth with Jed Werner rounding out the top five.

Two-time track champion Taylor Velasquez was sixth with current Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Car points leader in seventh. Zach Blurton was eighth, Tony Bruce, Jr., recovered from heat race issues to transfer from “B” Main action and raced from 21st to ninth with Conn completing the top ten.

Werner, Richardson, Shebester, Blurton and Ray Seemann topped heat race action with David Luckie and Aric Sooter topping “B” Main action.

In the 15-lap IMCA Hobby Stock feature event, two-time and defending track champion Reagan Sellard raced into the lead on the second round then held off Tathan Burkhart over the final half of the race to take the win by a car-length.

Dion Priddy claimed the show position behind Sellard and Burkhart with Matt O’Hair and Duane Wahrman rounding out the top five.

The Third Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals resumes with a second night of preliminary action on Friday night leading the way into Saturday’s championship finale. The Kansas Antique Racers (KARS) join in on both nights with IMCA Stock Cars rounding out Friday’s card and IMCA Sport Modifieds filling out Saturday’s card.

Dodge City Raceway Park – Third Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals

June 13, 2019 Results:

Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars vs. United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS) & Sprint Series of Oklahoma (SSO):

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 50-Jed Werner, 2. 12-Bob Schaeffer, 3. 21x-Taylor Velasquez, 4. 911-Ty Williams, 5. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 6. 83-Austin McLean, 7. E85-Tyler Knight, 8. 30-Brandon Hickman, 9. 24-Cody Hays.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 0-Steven Richardson, 2. 5x-Jason Martin, 3. 33-Koby Walters, 4. 55b-Brandon Anderson, 5. 32k-Chris Kelley, 6. 98-J.D. Johnson, 7 11x-Tony Bruce, Jr., 8. 33k-Aaron Ploussard, 9. 1x-Don Droud, Jr.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 16s-Steven Shebester, 2. 97-Brian Herbert, 3. 78-Tanner Conn, 4. 51r-Ross Essenburg, 5. 11p-Preston Peebles II, 6. 29-Dalton Webb, 7. 18-Brandon Sprott, 8. 49-Kris Moore.

Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 2J-Zach Blurton, 2. 48-Jake Martens, 3. 74b-Jake Bubak, 4. 28-Tracey Hill, 5. 224-Aric Sooter, 6. 11m-Chris Muhler, 7. 17x-Kade Hagans, 8. 54-Michael Gossman.

Heat Five (8 Laps): 1. 72-Ray Seemann, 2. 49x-Luke Cranston, 3. 27-Andy Shouse, 4. 45d-David Luckie, 5. 10-Jordan Knight, 6. 45-Monty Ferreira, 7. 2b-Brett Becker, 8. 88J-Jeremy Huish.

First “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 45d-David Luckie, 2. 55b-Brandon Anderson, 3. 11x-Tony Bruce, Jr., 4. 32k-Chris Kelley, 5. 51r-Ross Essenburg, 6. 11m-Chris Muhler, 7. 1x-Don Droud, Jr., 8. 88J-Jeremy Huish, 9. E85-Tyler Knight, 10. 18-Brandon Sprott, 11. 10-Jordan Knight, 12. 98-J.D. Johnson, 13. 49-Kris Moore (DNS).

Second “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 224-Aric Sooter, 2. 28-Tracey Hill, 3. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 4. 45-Monty Ferreira, 5. 2b-Brett Becker, 6. 83-Austin McLean, 7. 17x-Kade Hagans, 8. 29-Dalton Webb, 9. 30-Brandon Hickman, 10. 33k-Aaron Ploussard, 11. 24-Cody Hays, 12. 11p-Preston Peebles II, 13. 54-Michael Gossman (DNS).

“A” Main (25 Laps): 1. 74b-Jake Bubak (8), 2. 5x-Jason Martin (13), 3. 48-Jake Martens (1), 4. 16s-Steven Shebester (5), 5. 50-Jed Werner (4), 6. 21x-Taylor Velasquez (12), 7. 49x-Luke Cranston (11), 8. 2J-Zach Blurton (6), 9. 11x-Tony Bruce, Jr. (21), 10. 78-Tanner Conn (2), 11. 45d-David Luckie (17), 12. 97-Brian Herbert (7), 13. 911-Ty Williams (10), 14. 55b-Brandon Anderson (19), 15. 33-Koby Walters (15), 16. 72-Ray Seemann (9), 17. 28-Tracey Hill (20), 18. 45x-Kyler Johnson (22), 19. 224-Aric Sooter (18), 20. 12-Bob Schaeffer (14), 21. 27-Andy Shouse (16), 22. 0-Steven Richardson (3).

Lap Leaders: Jake Martens 1-16, Jake Bubak 17-25.