World of Outlaws Make Dubuque Speedway Debut on June 23

By Tony Veneziano

DUBUQUE, Iowa — June 13, 2019 — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will visit Dubuque Speedway for the first time on Sunday, June 23. The fairgrounds oval will mark the ninth venue in the state of Iowa that the series has competed at, dating back to the inaugural 1978 season.

Kasey Kahne, who retired from NASCAR competition at the end of the 2018 season, will be a special guest at Dubuque Speedway and will be signing autographs from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on race day.

Brad Sweet, who won the biggest race of his career in the state of Iowa last year, the Knoxville Nationals, currently sits atop the standings on the strength of three wins to go along with 22 top-10 finishes, of which 17 are top-five performances. Just behind Sweet is 10-time and defending series champion, Donny Schatz, who also has three wins leads the series with 23 top-10 finishes.

David Gravel, who is yet another driver with three victories thus far in 2019, recently moved into the third spot in points as he continues his first season aboard the No. 41 for Jason Johnson Racing. Daryn Pittman, who opened the season with back-to-back wins in Florida, is currently fourth in points. Logan Schuchart, the winningest driver on the tour, with four triumphs, rounds out the current top-five in the standings.

Shane Stewart, who is in the midst of his first season driving for the CJB Motorsports Team, sits sixth in points, after scoring a win in Nashville a few weeks ago. Carson Macedo, who is the leading contender for Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award, is currently seventh in points. Ian Madsen is currently eighth in the standings, with Brent Marks ninth and Sheldon Haudenschild 10th. Kraig Kinser, Jason Sides and Jacob Allen are all just outside of the top-10 in points.

Discount General Admission tickets can be purchased at participating O’Reilly Auto Parts stores.

Tickets for the inaugural World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event at Dubuque Speedway in Iowa on Sunday, June 23 can be purchased in advance online at https://slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023 and at the track on race day.

Twitter: @SLS_Promotions

Facebook: SLS Promotions LLC