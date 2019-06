Allstar Performance Event List: June 21-23, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place June 21 – 23, 2019┬ápresented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday June 21, 2019

281 Speedway – Stephenville, TX – USA – ASCS Elite Non-Wing Tour

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – Sprint Series of Oklahoma / United Rebel Sprint Series

Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – USA – North East Wingless Sprints

Albany-Saratoga Speedway – Malta, NY – USA – USAC Speed2 DMA Midget Car Series

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Ohio Sprint Speedweek

Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, PA – USA – United Racing Club

Carolina Speedway – Gastonia, NC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour

Castrol Raceway – Edmonton, AB – USA – Sportsman Sprints

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – POWRi West Midget Car Series – Sooner Showdown

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma – Sooner Showdown

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Gondik Law Speedway – Superior, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series

Gondik Law Speedway – Superior, WI – USA – UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series

Grondik Law Speedway – Superior, WI – USA – POWRi Northern Renegades Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Hattiesburg Speedway – Hattiesburg, MS – USA – United Sprint Car Series – USCS Speedweek

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / NSL Midwest Power Series

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – NSL 360 Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Sprint Series of Minnesota

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Midget Cars

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lee County Speedway – Donnellson, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Monarch Motor Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – USA – Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – King of the West-NARC Sprint Car Series – Pombo-Sargent Classic

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Midget Cars

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – CAN – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – CAN – Winged Crate Sprint Cars

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Chuck Amati Memorial – $3,000 to Win

Penn Can Speedway – Susquehanna, PA – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars

Poplar Bluff Speedway – Poplar Bluff, MO – USA – ASCS Mid-South Region

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – ASCS National Tour / Summer Thunder Series – Dirt Cup

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series

Spring Lake Speedway – Unity, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Thunderbird Speedway – Muskogee, OK – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series – Harold Leep Classic

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Tri-City Motor Speedway – Auburn, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints

Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – USA – Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Cars

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Iowa Sprint Car League

Wagner Speedway – Wagner, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday June 22, 2019

105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits

281 Speedway – Stephenville, TX – USA – ASCS Elite Non-Wing Tour

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

35 Raceway Park – Frankfort, OH – USA – Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Series

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Alaska Speedway Park – Palmer, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints

Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Western RaceSaver Series

Bandit Speedway – Box Elder, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – Sprint Cars of New England

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – World of Outlaws – Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial

Big Sky Speedway – Billings, MT – USA – ASCS Frontier Region

Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – USA – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series

Brown County Speedway – Aberdeen, SD – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Sprints on Dirt – WWIII

Castrol Raceway – Edmonton, AB – USA – Sportsman Sprints

Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – USA – ASCS Southwest Region

Cherokee Speedway – Gaffney, SC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints

Crystal Motor Speedway – Crystal, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Devils Lake Speedway – Crary, ND – USA – Canadian American Outlaw Sprintcar Series

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

El Paso Country Raceway – Calhan, CO – USA – POWRi Warrior Sprint Series

Evergreen Speedway – Monroe, WA – USA – Washington Midget Racing Association

Fairgrounds Speedway – Nashville, TN – USA – USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Series

Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman

Heartland Park Topeka – Topeka, KS – USA – ASCS Sooner Region

Hibbing Speedway – Hibbing, MN – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series / POWRi Northern Renegades Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Hibbing Speedway – Hibbing, MN – USA – UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series

I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – USA – ASCS Mid-South Region

I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS – USA – United Sprint Car Series – USCS Speedweek

Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA – USA – Kings of Thunder Sprint Car Series

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Patriot Sprint Tour

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Wingless Limited Sprints

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Fallen Firefighters Night – $5,000 to win!

Longdale Speedway – Longdale, OK – USA – Sprint Series of Oklahoma / United Rebel Sprint Series

Lorain County Speedway – Elyria, OH – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars

Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour

Merrittville Speedway – Thorold, ONT – CAN – Southern Ontario Sprints

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – USA – Midget Cars

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – USA – USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series

Off Road Raceway – Norfolk, NE – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series

Ogilvie Raceway – Ogilvie, MN – USA – MBTS Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Ogilvie Raceway – Ogilvie, MN – USA – NSL Midwest Power Series

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – 350 Supermodifieds

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Small Block Supermodifieds

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Supermodifieds

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – USA – ICAR CRS Winged Sprints

Port City Raceway – Tulsa, OK – USA – POWRi West Midget Car Series – Sooner Showdown

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Rattlesnake Raceway – Fallon, NV – USA – Northern Nevada Winged Sprints

Rockford Speedway – Rockford, IL – USA – Illini Midgets

Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – United Racing Club

Sharon Speedway – Hartford, OH – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series

Showtime Speedway – Pinellas Park, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – ASCS National Tour / Summer Thunder Series – Dirt Cup

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series

Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – 350 Supermodifieds

State Line Speedway – Post Falls, ID – USA – Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – USA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – USA – King of the West-NARC Sprint Car Series

Sunset Speedway – Banks, OR – USA – Wingless Sprint Series

Thunderbird Speedway – Muskogee, OK – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series – Harold Leep Classic

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Focus Midgets

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Sr. Sprints

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – USAC Western States Midget Series

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Ohio Sprint Speedweek $10,000 to win

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars

Sunday June 23, 2019

Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI – USA – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association

Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars

Casino Speedway – Watertown, SD – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

Double-X Speedway – California, MO – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Dubque Speedway – Dubuque, IA – USA – World of Outlaws

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Bob Darland Memorial

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints

Proctor Speedway – Proctor, MN – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series / POWRi Northern Renegades Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Proctor Speedway – Proctor, MN – USA – UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series

Stuart Raceway – Stuart, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Utica-Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints – Cole Cup