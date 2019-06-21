Ohio Sprint Speedweek Event Cancelled at Atomic Speedway Following Fence Damage

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (June 21, 2019) – The Ohio Sprint Speedweek program featuring the All Star Circuit of Champions at Atomic Speedway was cancelled on Friday following a crash that damaged the catch fencing.

Brinton Marvell crashed during a heat race in turn three and took down part of the catch fencing before contacting the side of the grandstands outside that portion of the track. No serious injuries were reported in the incident, but the All Star portion of the program was cancelled.

Prior to that incident two other big flips occurred on the other end of the race track.

Ohio Sprint Speedweek concludes Saturday at Wayne County Speedway.