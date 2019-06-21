USCS Sprint Speedweek Round #5 at Talladega canceled for weather

Atlanta, GA -June 19, 2019 – Due to the amount of rain over the past few days at Talladega Short Track and expected rain this evening and with high probability of rain on Thursday (80% chance forecast now)…the USCS Thursday Thunder USCS Sprint Speedweek Round #5 event at Talladega Short Track in Easraboga, AL has been CANCELLED. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause for anyone.

With all things considered we just wanted to save everyone the trip with the high probability of a complete rain out.

The 14TH Annual USCS Spront Speedweek Round #6 event at Hattiesburg Speedway and Round #7 Speedweek finale at Jackson Motor Speedway are still both 100% on GO with very favorable weather predicted.

For USCS Sprint Car Schedules and Rules please visit http://www.uscsracing.com/