Patriots Return to Woodhull For Second Time In 2019

By Paul Harkenrider

(Woodhull, NY) For the second time in 2019, the A-Verdi Storage Containers Patriot Sprint Tour will make a stop at the Woodhull Raceway for a $2,000 to win event coming up this Saturday.

When the Patriots last visited the 1/3-mile bullring back in May, it was Davie Franek and All-Star Circuit of Champion competitor, Gerard McIntyre stealing the show as the two battled for the win. In the end, it was Davie Franek coming out on top for his first career win at Woodhull. Ironically, it was both Franek’s and McIntyre’s first ever visit to the high banks.

Franek has been the driver to beat in all of 360 sprint car racing since deciding to race primarily in New York in 2019. With the Patriot Sprint Tour alone, Franek has notched wins at Land of Legends (Canandaigua), Woodhull, and Ransomville along with a couple top ten runs at Selinsgrove and Land of Legends.

Franek isn’t the only PST driver who has seen success in 2019 as Joe Trenca and Jordan Thomas are both have consistent and solid seasons despite no wins. Fortunately, both Trenca and Thomas are coming off career best finishes at Woodhull finishing fourth and sixth, respectively during the spring outing.

This will be the 22nd time in tour history the series will visit the Woodhull Raceway dating back to September 1, 2007 when the first race occurred. Chuck Hebing was the winner.

Grandstand gates for Saturday’s races open at 4:30 p.m. with the first green flag waving around 6:30 p.m. PST will be partnering with the Woodhull Junior Fan Club and will be holding an autograph session at the conclusion of their heats up until the Dash/Redraw.

Patriot Sprint Tour Point Standings: 1) 28f-Davie Franek (724) 2) 98-Joe Trenca (690) 3) 79-Jordan Thomas (672) 4) 35-Jared Zimbardi (649) 5) 22-Jonathan Preston (535) 6) 47-Kyle Drum (528) 7) 67-Pete Richardson (486) 8) 17z-Josh Azzi (480) 9) 16L-Roger Levesque (443) 10) 36-Steve Doell (438)