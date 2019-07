Allstar Performance Event List: July 12-14, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place July 12-14, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday July 12, 2019

Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – USA – North East Wingless Sprints

Afton Motorsports Park – Afton, Ny – USA – Capital Racing Sprintcar Agency

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – AFCS Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – AFCS Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Clinton County Motor Speedway – Mill Hall, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Western Sprint Tour – Western Sprint Tour Speedweek

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – ASCS Sooner Region / National Championship Racing Association

Gallatin Speedway – Belegrade, MT – USA – ASCS National Tour / ASCS Frontier Region – Grizzly Nationals

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Hartford Motor Speedway – Hartford, MI – USA – Michigan Traditional Sprints

Hartford Motor Speedway – Hartford, MI – USA – World of Outlaws

Heart O’Texas Speedway – Elm Mott, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits

I-25 Speedway – Pueblo, CO – USA – Englewood Racing Association

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – MBTS Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – NSL Midwest Power Series

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Jefferson County Speedway – Fairbury, NE – USA – USAC National Midget Championship / POWRi Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – D2 Midgets

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – Midwest Open Wheel Association

Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour – Summer Nationals

Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – CAN – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – CAN – Winged Crate Sprint Cars

Outagamie Speedway – Seymour, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Penn Can Speedway – Susquehanna, PA – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series

Travelers Rest Speedwayw – Travelers Rest, SC – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Tri-City Motor Speedway – Auburn, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Utica-Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi National Midget League – Thunder in the Valley

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi West Midget Car Series – Thunder in the Valley

Wagner Speedway – Wagner, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Wake County Speedway – Raleigh, NC – USA – USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Series

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – United Racing Club

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday July 13, 2019

105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – ASCS Sooner Region / National Championship Racing Association

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Abilene Speedway – Abilene, TX – USA – Texas Sprint Series

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints

Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – USA – Minnesota IMCA Racesaver Sprint Series

Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Western RaceSaver Series

Bandit Speedway – Box Elder, SD – USA – POWRi Bandit Non-Wing Sprint Cars

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – USAC Speed2 DMA Midget Car Series

Big O Speedway – Waco, TX – USA – ASCS Elite Non-Wing Tour

Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Western Sprint Tour – Western Sprint Tour Speedweek

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints

Crystal Motor Speedway – Crystal, MI – USA – Sprints on Dirt

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Dillon Motor Speedway – Dillon, SC – USA – USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Series

Dixie Speedway – Woodstock, GA – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

El Paso Country Raceway – Calhan, CO – USA – POWRi Warrior Sprint Series

Evergreen Speedway – Monroe, WA – USA – Granite Super Sprints

Five Mile Point Speedway – Kirkwood, NY – USA – Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – AFCS Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – AFCS Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Friendship Motor Speedway – Elkin, NC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour

Gallatin Speedway – Belegrade, MT – USA – ASCS National Tour / ASCS Frontier Region – Grizzly Nationals

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Wingless Sprint Series

I-70 Speedway – Odessa, MO – USA – ASCS Warrior Region

Jefferson County Speedway – Fairbury, NE – USA – USAC National Midget Championship / POWRi Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association

Jukasa Motor Speedway – Hagersville, ONT – CAN – International Supermodified Association

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Sprint Series of Oklahoma

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Wingless Limited Sprints

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lorain County Speedway – Elyria, OH – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars

Lovelock Speedway – Lovelock, NV – USA – Northern Nevada Winged Sprints

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – USA – Focus Midgets

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – USA – Midget Cars

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – USA – Northern California Modified Association

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – USA – USAC Speed2 Western Pavement Midget Car Series

Magic Valley Speedway – Twin Falls, ID – USA – Idaho Sprint Car Racing League

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Summer Nationals

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – USA – Midget Cars

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – USA – USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series

Natural Bridge Speedway – Natural Bridge, VA – USA – Virginia Sprint Series

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series

New Paris Speedway – New Paris, In – USA – Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints

Orange County Fair Speedway – Middletown, NY – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – 350 Supermodifieds

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Small Block Supermodifieds

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Supermodifieds

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USA – Sr. Sprints

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USA – USAC CRA Sprint Car Series / USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USA – Young Guns

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – King of the West-NARC Sprint Car Series

Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Tribute to Al Hinds

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – USA – ICAR CRS Winged Sprints

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Rockford Speedway – Rockford, IL – USA – Illini Midgets

Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

RPM Speedway – Hays, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – New Mexico Motor Racing Association

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – United Racing Club – 360 Sprint Open

Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – USAC IMRA Speed2 Midget Series

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Dean Adams Sr. Memorial

Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – 350 Supermodifieds

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstaudt, IN – USA – Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Cars

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstaudt, IN – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Series

Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Twin City Raceway – Kenai, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Vado Speedway Park – Vado, NM – USA – POWRi 305 Winged Sprint Cars

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series – Thunder in the Valley

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – VRA Sprint Cars

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – World of Outlaws – Badger 40

Woodhull Raceway – Woodhull, NY – USA – Patriot Sprint Tour

Sunday July 14, 2019

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – West Haven, VT – USA – Sprint Cars of New England

Double-X Speedway – California, MO – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Humberstone Speedway – Port Colborne, ONT – CAN – Action Sprint Tour

I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints

Lebanon Valley Spedway – West Lebanon, NY – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions

Red River Valley Speedway – Fargo, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

RPM Speedway – Hays, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series

Stuart Raceway – Stuart, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Sweet Springs, MO – USA – USAC National Midget Championship