Mitchell Faccinto Scores Second Win Of 2019 Speedweek; First-Ever Win At Sunset Speedway Park

By Ben Deatherage

(Photo Courtesy of Elliott Digital Design)

Banks, Oregon- Thursday, July 11th just so happened to be the date reserved for Sunset Speedway Park for Speedweek Northwest. Despite some cloudy weather earlier in the day, the race did not disappoint. Twenty-cars were in the pits at the “Banks Bullring” making the journey from the states of Oregon, Washington, California, and Oklahoma as well as the Canadian province of British Columbia.

Hanford, California pilot Mitchell Faccinto was the one to beat in the main event. Racing for car owner Stan Greenberg, Faccinto, worked his magic in both open traffic and while negotiating the lapped cars. Only briefly was he held up but after a slight hold up he managed with the tail end of the field he was able to work it out and cruise to the main event victory. It is Mitchell’s third career Speedweek win, second of the 2019 schedule, and the first time he has won at SSP.

Elverta, California’s Steven Tiner was a respectable second while Justin Sanders, of Aromas, California, placed third. Teenagers Devon Borden, from Raymond, Washington, and Harrisburg’s Tyler Thompson were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Earlier in the night Devon Borden broke the old track record of 12.424 seconds, set by Michael Kofoid last year, and lowered it down to an incredible 11.367 seconds. Heat race wins went to Jake Wheeler of Central Point, Foresthill, California’s Ryan Robinson in the Vern Morrison entry, and Seth Bergman now residing in Owasso, Oklahoma.

Speedweek Northwest returns to Cottage Grove Speedway on Friday, July 13th and will remain there on Saturday, the 14th. The schedule for Friday and Saturday is as follows with the Pit Gates open at 1:00 PM, Front Gates 3:30, and Time Trials at 5:30 with Racing beginning at 6:00. Tickets per race are $15.00 for Adults, Seniors/Juniors/Military $12.00, Youths (6-12) $5.00, and Children (5 & Under) are FREE. For more information and updates log on to www.cottagegrovespeedway.com or check out the official Facebook page.

If you can only make a race or two don’t worry as we have you covered with live streaming lap to lap coverage courtesy of Dirt Oval TV. As in the previous four Speedweeks, it will be once again sanctioned by the Western Sprint Tour. For the latest news and information be sure and either visit the Western Sprint Tour Facebook page or the series website at http://www.cottagegrovespeedway.com/western-sprint-tour .

2019 Speedweek Northwest Schedule

Monday, July 8th-Siskiyou Motor Speedway-Yreka, California (Mitchell Faccinto)

Tuesday, July 9th-Coos Bay Speedway-Coos Bay, Oregon (Rained Out)

Wednesday, July 10th- Cottage Grove Speedway-Cottage Grove, Oregon (Justin Sanders)

Thursday, July 11th-Sunset Speedway Park-Banks, Oregon (Mitchell Faccinto)

Friday, July 12th-Cottage Grove Speedway-Cottage Grove, Oregon

Saturday, July 13th-Cottage Grove Speedway-Cottage Grove, Oregon

Race Results

Speedweek Northwest Round #3

Thursday, July 11th, 2019

Sunset Speedway Park

Banks, Oregon

Quick Time: Devon Borden 11.367 (New Track Record)

Heat Race Winners: Jake Wheeler (1), Ryan Robinson (2), Seth Bergman (3)

Trophy Dash Winner: Steven Tiner

A-Feature: 1. Mitchell Faccinto; 2. Steven Tiner; 3. Justin Sanders; 4. Devon Borden; 5. Tyler Thompson; 6. Tony Gualda; 7. Ryan Robinson; 8. Justyn Cox; 9. Seth Bergman; 10. Jake Wheeler; 11. Colby Copeland; 12. Tanner Holmes; 13. Jesse Love; 14. Kyle Miller; 15. Jake Haulot; 16. Nate Schank; 17. John Clark; 18. Jake Gilman; 19. Corbyn Fauver; 20. Emily Williams