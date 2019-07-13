Grosz, Amdahl and Halverson Victorious at Jackson Motorplex During New Fashion Pork Night

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (July 12, 2019) – Parity continued to reign supreme at Jackson Motorplex on Friday when two drivers reached Victory Lane for the first time this season during New Fashion Pork Night.

There have been 17 different winners in 19 official A Mains at the track this season.

Lee Grosz captured the DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars main event and Elliot Amdahl was the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids feature winner. It marked their first triumph at the 4/10-mile oval this year as neither division has had a multiple-race winner in 2019.

Brandon Halverson was also victorious as he claimed the NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc victory to become the first two-time winner in one of the regular divisions at Jackson Motorplex this season.

Grosz took advantage of timely cautions to lead all 25 laps en route to the victory. Trey Starks, who tied his career-best finish at the track of second, was in position to pounce in traffic two times when a caution came out to give Grosz a clear track. The final opportunity came with five laps remaining and Grosz didn’t see traffic again before the checkered flag was waved.

“I kept jumping the cushion and (am) lucky a caution came out,” he said during a Victory Lane interview. “Before that caution with five laps to go I got my wing too far back. I had my hands full.”

Jack Dover rounded out the podium with 14th-starting Terry McCarl placing fourth and Thomas Kennedy ending fifth.

Dusty Zomer, Grosz, Tommy Barber and Eric Lutz were the heat race winners. Lutz also won the dash and Derrik Lusk claimed the B Main.

Amdahl held off sixth-starting Kaleb Johnson during the 20-lap Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids A Main. Ryan Voss finished third with Colin Smith fourth and Brandon Bosma fifth.

Sam Henderson and Amdahl each won a heat race.

Halverson hustled to his first NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc win since the season opener. Johnny Parsons III rallied from seventh to second place with Jake Kouba scoring a third-place finish. Jeremy Kerzman was fourth and Alex Schriever placed fifth.

Donovan Peterson and Eric Schultz were the heat race victors. Halverson, Kouba, Bryan Roach and Peterson each set quick time during their group’s qualifying session.

Jackson Motorplex has a pair of events on tap next week. It begins on Wednesday for the Sea Foam 50 featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Heartland Steel RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Wyffels Hyrbids and the Late Model Street Stock Series.

The oval will then host Livewire Printing Company Night featuring the DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars, Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc next Friday.

RACE REPORT: JACKSON MOTORPLEX IN JACKSON, MINN. (July 12, 2019) –

MIDWEST POWER SERIES/MSTS 360 SPRINT CARS

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 4J-Lee Grosz (1); 2. 44-Trey Starks (4); 3. 81-Jack Dover (5); 4. 4X-Terry McCarl (14); 5. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (8); 6. 5-Dusty Zomer (9); 7. 33M-Mason Daniel (22); 8. 6-Eric Lutz (2); 9. 20G-Chris Graf (17); 10. 09-Matt Juhl (19); 11. 17B-Ryan Bickett (11); 12. 75B-Tommy Barber (6); 13. 2C-Wayne Johnson (3); 14. 35-Skylar Prochaska (10); 15. 33-James Broty (12); 16. 4-Cody Hansen (16); 17. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (23); 18. 74-Brodie Tulloch (13); 19. 2-Derrik Lusk (21); 20. 50-Chase Viebrock (7); 21. 35L-Cody Ledger (20); 22. 86-Donovan Peterson (18); 23. 33B-Scott Broty (15); 24. (DNF) 23W-Scott Winters (24).

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 2-Derrik Lusk (1); 2. 33M-Mason Daniel (5); 3. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (2); 4. 23W-Scott Winters (7); 5. 2H-Bill Boles (3); 6. 14K-Tori Knutson (9); 7. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (16); 8. 2OP-Dylan Opdahl (13); 9. 15C-Carter Chevalier (11); 10. 33S-Trevor Smith (12); 11. 101-Chuck McGillivray (10); 12. 5M-Troy Manteufel (15); 13. (DNF) 37-Sye Anderson (8); 14. (DNF) 03-Jamey Ogston (17); 15. (DNF) 14-Jody Rosenboom (4); 16. (DNF) 20-Brant O’Banion (6); 17. (DNF) 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (14); (DNS) 83-Justin Henderson.

Dash (4 Laps): 1. 6-Eric Lutz (1); 2. 4J-Lee Grosz (4); 3. 2C-Wayne Johnson (6); 4. 81-Jack Dover (2); 5. 44-Trey Starks (5); 6. 75B-Tommy Barber (3).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Dusty Zomer (1); 2. 81-Jack Dover (4); 3. 50-Chase Viebrock (6); 4. 17B-Ryan Bickett (7); 5. 33-James Broty (9); 6. 33B-Scott Broty (10); 7. 14K-Tori Knutson (2); 8. 15C-Carter Chevalier (5); 9. 03-Jamey Ogston (3); 10. (DNF) 83-Justin Henderson (8).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 4J-Lee Grosz (7); 2. 74-Brodie Tulloch (1); 3. 4-Cody Hansen (2); 4. 4X-Terry McCarl (6); 5. 2-Derrik Lusk (3); 6. 33M-Mason Daniel (4); 7. 23W-Scott Winters (5); 8. 20-Brant O’Banion (10); 9. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (8); 10. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (9).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 75B-Tommy Barber (2); 2. 2C-Wayne Johnson (4); 3. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (6); 4. 86-Donovan Peterson (1); 5. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (3); 6. 09-Matt Juhl (7); 7. 14-Jody Rosenboom (9); 8. 37-Sye Anderson (8); 9. (DNF) 5M-Troy Manteufel (5).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Eric Lutz (5); 2. 44-Trey Starks (6); 3. 20G-Chris Graf (1); 4. 35-Skylar Prochaska (8); 5. 2H-Bill Boles (3); 6. 35L-Cody Ledger (7); 7. 101-Chuck McGillivray (2); 8. 33S-Trevor Smith (4); 9. 2OP-Dylan Opdahl (9).

HEARTLAND STEEL RACESAVER SPRINT CARS

PRESENTED BY WYFFELS HYBRIDS

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (3); 2. 22-Kaleb Johnson (6); 3. 1S-Ryan Voss (4); 4. 05-Colin Smith (8); 5. 23-Brandon Bosma (9); 6. 4S-Michael Stien (7); 7. 56-Bill Johnson (11); 8. 5J-Javen Ostermann (14); 9. 7-Johnny Sullivan (2); 10. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (5); 11. 83-Sam Henderson (1); 12. 12L-John Lambertz (10); 13. 8-Micah Slendy (12); 14. 27-Rick Schroeder (13); 15. 7K-Karlee Becker (15); (DNS) 1CC-Clayton Christensen.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 83-Sam Henderson (1); 2. 7-Johnny Sullivan (2); 3. 4S-Michael Stien (5); 4. 22-Kaleb Johnson (4); 5. 12L-John Lambertz (7); 6. (DNF) 5J-Javen Ostermann (3); 7. (DNF) 1CC-Clayton Christensen (6); 8. (DNF) 7K-Karlee Becker (8).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (2); 2. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (4); 3. 23-Brandon Bosma (6); 4. 1S-Ryan Voss (3); 5. 05-Colin Smith (5); 6. 56-Bill Johnson (7); 7. 8-Micah Slendy (1); 8. 27-Rick Schroeder (8).

NSL NON-WING SPRINT CARS

PRESENTED BY HITCHDOC

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (3); 2. 12-Johnny Parsons III (7); 3. 6-Jake Kouba (2); 4. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (4); 5. 0-Alex Schriever (9); 6. 16-Anna Kouba (10); 7. 99-Bryan Roach (11); 8. 22-Jeff Pellersels (6); 9. 55-Joseph Kouba (13); 10. 48-Neal Matuska (12); 11. (DNF) 38X-Eric Schultz (5); 12. (DNF) 7-Clinton Bruns (8); 13. (DNF) 19B-Jack Berger (14); 14. (DNF) 19-Donovan Peterson (1).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 19-Donovan Peterson (2); 2. 6-Jake Kouba (3); 3. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (4); 4. 7-Clinton Bruns (1); 5. 99-Bryan Roach (6); 6. 16-Anna Kouba (5); 7. 55-Joseph Kouba (7).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 38X-Eric Schultz (1); 2. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (4); 3. 22-Jeff Pellersels (2); 4. 0-Alex Schriever (5); 5. 12-Johnny Parsons III (3); 6. 48-Neal Matuska (6); 7. 19B-Jack Berger (7).

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson, 00:16.589(4); 2. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman, 00:16.637(3); 3. 0-Alex Schriever, 00:17.410(2); 4. 55-Joseph Kouba, 00:17.518(1).

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 6-Jake Kouba, 00:16.891(1); 2. 12-Johnny Parsons III, 00:17.075(4); 3. 38X-Eric Schultz, 00:17.396(3); 4. 16-Anna Kouba, 00:17.405(2).

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 99-Bryan Roach, 00:17.437(3); 2. 48-Neal Matuska, 00:17.456(2); 3. 19B-Jack Berger, 00:17.843(1).

Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 19-Donovan Peterson, 00:17.231(2); 2. 22-Jeff Pellersels, 00:17.232(3); 3. 7-Clinton Bruns, 00:17.394(1).

UP NEXT –

Wednesday for the Sea Foam 50 featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Heartland Steel RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Wyffels Hyrbids and the Late Model Street Stock Series

Friday for Livewire Printing Company Night featuring the DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars, Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc

