Cottage Grove Speedway Win Highlights Justin Sanders’ Speedweek Northwest

PETERSEN MEDIA

Taking his Justin Sanders Racing No. 17 machine up to Oregon to compete in Speedweek Northwest, Justin Sanders would have a great week that would be highlighted by his first career Speedweek win during Wednesday night action at Cottage Grove Speedway.

“It was a really good week for our race team,” Sanders said. “We started off really strong, but battled some issues on Friday and Saturday. Still picking up a win, three podiums, and four Top-5’s in five nights is pretty cool.”

Yreka, CA on Monday night saw the Aromas, CA driver kickstart his Speedweek by picking up a podium finish during the lone California stop of the five-race event.

Getting a day off of action on Tuesday with Rain intervening, Sanders would check in at Cottage Grove Speedway on Wednesday night and really flex his muscle.

Timing in 2nd fastest in time trials, Sanders would pick up a second place finish in his heat race after lining up in the sixth starting position. Winning the Dash, Sanders would earn the pole for the feature event.

Leading from start to finish, Sanders would negate a couple of challenges from Colby Copeland for the top spot, but was having none of it, as he parked the North County Plastering backed machine in victory lane for the first time in his career in Oregon.

Traveling to Banks, OR on Thursday night, Sanders would again run very well as he picked up his third career podium finish by way of finishing third, after timing in eighth quickest in time trials, and running second in his heat race.

Friday and Saturday saw the series return to Cottage Grove Speedway for a pair of tilts to cap the hard fought week.

Friday night Sanders would face some challenges as he got off to a rocky start and timed in 21st in time trials before racing to a heat race win. Starting deep in the field, the California driver would put on quite a show as he was able to claw his way forward and close the night out with a very hard fought eighth place finish.

In the final night of action, Sanders would get back to his ways as he would time in much better on this night as he was eighth quickest in time trials before running fifth in his heat race.

Putting together another nice run during the feature event, Sanders would score his fourth Top-Five finish of the week as he capped the week finishing second in Speedweek points.

“I have to thank everyone that made this all possible,” Sanders said. “It was great to get up North, have some speed, have some success and pick up a win.”

Justin and his team would like to thank North County Plastering, Andy’s Construction, Yuba Sutter Aviation, Roadside 24hr Service, Roger’s Diner, Factory Kahne, BG Labels and Tee’s, Walker Performance Filtration, Dixon and Son Tires, Ernie’s Service Center, East Lake Village, FK Rod Ends, Triple X Race Co., DMI, Keizer Wheels, Wings Unlimited, Ti64 Titanium, AIS Heating and Sheet Metal, Fred Lint and Family, JonSan Racing, Sandblast Service, G&N Construction, and Steve Duppman Racing for their continued support in 2019.

ON TAP: Sanders will be back in CA this weekend as he will be at Ocean speedway Friday and Saturday night for the Kaeding Classic.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay connected with Justin Sanders by visiting his website, www.teamsandersmotorsports.com.