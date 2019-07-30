Blonde wins SOD feature

By Greg Hildebrand

PLYMOUTH—Chad Blonde of Litchfield, Mich. won the Sprints on Dirt feature from the pole, the rest of the racing action was anything but predictable at Plymouth Speedway Saturday, July 27. Lap one of the SOD feature had a third of the field collected in turn two all but the original two cars involved were able to continue.

Jay Steinebach over rotated the 10xs coming to a stop low between turns 1 and 2 collecting Vickery, Ohio’s Frank Neill while the bulk of the field went high to avoid with a handful of cars all coming to a stop close to the wall.

Once everyone was pushed off and refired the field went 25 green flag laps with Blonde setting a blistering pace. Ryan Ruhl would gain three spots to finish second while Steve Irwin would drop one to round out the podium in third.

Plymouth’s Zane Devault would finish in the fifth spot and miss hard charger by one as Michael Schumacher would collect that honor with a 7th place finish from 15th.

SOD Sprints

A Feature 1: 1. 5B-Chad Blonde, 31:03.198[1]; 2. 71H-Ryan Ruhl, 31:04.921[5]; 3. 0-Steve Irwin, 31:11.927[2]; 4. 27K-Jason Blonde, 31:12.569[6]; 5. 77-Zane Devault, 31:12.935[12]; 6. 4-Josh Turner, 31:02.944[4]; 7. 24-Michael Schumacher, 31:04.141[15]; 8. 39-Tyler Rankin, 31:04.673[10]; 9. 70-Eli Lakin, 31:06.261[8]; 10. 19-Brett Mann, 31:08.281[14]; 11. 77D-Jefferey DeVault, 31:05.755[9]; 12. 52-Zac Broughman, 31:11.257[13]; 13. 75-Kyle Gunkel, 24:01.848[11]; 14. 10XS-Jay Steinebach, [3]; 15. 88N-Frank Neill, [7]

Heat 1: 1. 10XS-Jay Steinebach, 03:04.785[1]; 2. 27K-Jason Blonde, 03:06.139[4]; 3. 5B-Chad Blonde, 03:07.124[2]; 4. 88N-Frank Neill, 03:08.331[3]; 5. 77D-Jefferey DeVault, 03:11.216[5]; 6. 75-Kyle Gunkel, 03:12.563[6]; 7. 52-Zac Broughman, 03:13.571[7]

Heat 2: 1. 4-Josh Turner, 05:03.980[2]; 2. 0-Steve Irwin, 05:04.796[3]; 3. 71H-Ryan Ruhl, 05:05.905[4]; 4. 70-Eli Lakin, 05:10.613[1]; 5. 39-Tyler Rankin, 05:11.334[5]; 6. 77-Zane Devault, 05:11.539[7]; 7. 19-Brett Mann, 05:12.793[6]; 8. 24-Michael Schumacher, 05:13.962[8]