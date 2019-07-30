Oswego Speedway Launches All New Website; Mobile Friendly Option and More Included

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (July 29, 2019) – The Oswego Speedway is proud to partner with Team My Race Pass Management for the official launch of its brand new website which is now published at www.OswegoSpeedway.com.

Following a lengthy design process, the website was officially published on Monday, July 29 and already offers a number of added features for Supermodified fans to enjoy including a mobile friendly version, in depth timing and scoring, an online store, and more.

“We are grateful for our partnership with My Race Pass and thrilled with the outcome of the new website,” said Speedway PR Director, Camden Proud. “We have fielded several requests for a mobile site over the years and hope this makes things easier for our fans.”

When fans visit the front page of the new OswegoSpeedway.com, they will find an organized menu showcasing upcoming events, results, news articles, point standings, and also a link to purchase tickets online, which is a feature the speedway hopes to have ready in the near future.

“There are still a few items we’re working on,” Proud explained. “By next season, we hope the days of calling the office for tickets are over. We’d like to keep up with the times by giving fans the opportunity to purchase tickets interactively and that is something our team is working hard at right now.”

The online store is also a work in progress, and over time will offer several items including 2019 Bud Classic Week merchandise, the new line of Hall of Fame Legend Series t-shirts, and other miscellaneous items, which fans will soon be able to order straight to their doorsteps.

Several familiar features from the old website remain accessible as well, including the track’s photo gallery, video race recaps, rules and forms, track history and all-time stats, grandstand and camping pricing, Oswego Kartway information, and more.

Oswego Speedway’s partners are also well represented on this new platform. Major sponsors will run across the ‘scroll,’ located at the top of the website, while a full list of 2019 marketing partners can be found under the new ‘Sponsors’ tab.

Another new tab, entitled ‘Fan Contests,’ has been added, which will list standings for the Novelis Fan Can Chase and Turning Stone Resort Casino ‘Favorite Driver’ Contest throughout the remainder of the season.

Those wishing to view in depth event information, including pricing, times, divisions, laps, and more, may click on the ‘Schedule/Results’ tab also located at the top of the website. Simply click ‘Details/Results’ when on the schedule page for further particulars.

Likewise, detailed point standings for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS and 350 Supermodifieds can be found under the ‘Points’ tab and will display positional rundown, wins, top fives, top tens, starts, and contingency awards for each driver.

Oswego Speedway will continue to use the My Race Pass App for live timing and scoring. For $7.99, fans will have access to live updates from each event, plus individual lap times at the conclusion of each program. The app may be purchased in the App Store or on Google Play.

To view Oswego Speedway’s new site, please visit OswegoSpeedway.com. You can also FOLLOW the track on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway, Instagram @OfficialOswegoSpeedway or LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedwy.

The track’s 2019 season will resume this Saturday, August 3 with the JP Jewelers ‘Retro Night’ program featuring racing for the Novelis Supermodifieds and Pathfinder Bank SBS plus the 14th annual Oswego Speedway Old Timer’s Reunion which will take place beforehand. To purchase tickets, call the office at (315)-342-0646.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.