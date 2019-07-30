TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour Set for Lone Trip to Laurens County Speedway This Saturday

Inside Line Promotions

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (July 29, 2019) – The second half of the season is underway for the TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour.

The RaceSaver 305ci winged sprint cars series ventures to Laurens County Speedway in Laurens, S.C., this Saturday for its lone visit of the season to the 3/8-mile oval. It’s also the midpoint of three straight weekends of competition for the series.

Jake Karklin is holding onto a slim lead in the championship standings over John Karklin. Brandon McLain is also within single digits of the points lead with seven races remaining in the season.

Both Karklins have reached Victory Lane this season along with Jake McLain, Nick Tucker and Steve Surniak, who is the defending series champion and the most recent winner.

Grandstand tickets are $15 and pit passes are $30 for this Saturday’s event.

The pits open at 5 p.m. and grandstands at 6 p.m. with racing scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

2019 FEATURE WINNERS –

Jake Karklin – 1 (Harris Speedway in Harris, N.C., on May 18); John Karklin – 1 (Lake View Motor Speedway in Nichols, S.C.); Jake McLain – 1 (Carolina Speedway in Gastonia, N.C., on June 21); Steve Surniak – 1 (311 Speedway in Pine Hall, N.C., on July 27); and Nick Tucker – 1 (Sumter Speedway in Sumter, S.C., on April 27)

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Laurens County Speedway in Laurens, S.C.

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: https://www.carolinasprinttour.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CarolinaSprintTour/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/carolina305tour

MARKETING PARTNERS –

TriboDyn Lubricants, VP Racing Fuels, Superior Steering Wheels, Newlin Bar Service, Pitbull Lifts, Velocita Racewear and Next Level Custom Apparel

ABOUT CAROLINA SPRINT TOUR –

The TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour is a RaceSaver 305ci winged sprint car series that primarily competes in North Carolina and South Carolina. There are 16 points-paying races on the 2019 schedule as well as two non-points races on tap. Additionally, series drivers will see an increased payout at most tracks this year.

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP, contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com . For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com.