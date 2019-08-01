Hagar Claims ASCS Mid-South Region Win at I-30 Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (July 31, 2019) – Derek Hagar earned another victory with the ASCS Mid-South Region last Saturday at I-30 Speedway, marking his sixth triumph this season and third with the region.

“We had a good car all night long,” he said. “We started fourth in the heat race and made our way up to second. That started us second in the feature.”

Hagar worked his way to the front of the field and was able to hang onto the top spot to take the checkered flag. He noted that was the slickest he’s seen I-30 Speedway in a long time.

“We tried some different things and they ended up playing in our favor,” he said. “We got some good notes to build on for the Short Track Nationals in October.”

Next up on the schedule is the 8th annual Bell Helmets Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank this Sunday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, followed by the 59th annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores next week.

“This will be my first time competing in the 410 Nationals,” he said. “We’ve run the 360 Nationals before so I hope that I can take some knowledge from that race and from over the past few years and put it to use.”

Hagar will qualify for the Knoxville Nationals on Thursday, Aug. 8.

“Fingers crossed that our qualifying night will be good and we’ll make it to the big show on Saturday,” he said. “I’m excited and nervous, but overall, I’m really looking forward to it.”

QUICK RESULTS –

July 27 – I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. – Heat race: 2 (4); Feature: 1 (2).

SEASON STATS –

22 races, 6 wins, 16 top fives, 17 top 10s, 20 top 15s, 21 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Sunday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, for the 8th annual Bell Helmets Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.DerekHagarRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HagarDerek

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Hedger Brothers Ready Mix

“These guys are awesome people,” Hagar said. “My dad does contracting so he deals with them a bunch for concrete. They’re just race fans who love the sport and wanted to help us. It takes people like that to keep this sport going and we really can’t thank them enough.”

Hagar would also like to thank Dynotech Performance, J&J Auto Racing, Fragola Performance Systems, Killer Coatings, FK Rod Ends, Petra Construction, Southern Collision Centre, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Weld Wheels, Xtreme Race Graphics, Hinchman Racewear, Wix Filters, Wings Unlimited, B&D Towing and Recovery, Valvoline, DHR Suspension and Ti64 for their continued support.

Inside Line Promotions – LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (July 31, 2019) – Derek Hagar earned another victory with the ASCS Mid-South Region last Saturday at I-30 Speedway, marking his sixth triumph this season and third with the region.

“We had a good car all night long,” he said. “We started fourth in the heat race and made our way up to second. That started us second in the feature.”

Hagar worked his way to the front of the field and was able to hang onto the top spot to take the checkered flag. He noted that was the slickest he’s seen I-30 Speedway in a long time.

“We tried some different things and they ended up playing in our favor,” he said. “We got some good notes to build on for the Short Track Nationals in October.”

Next up on the schedule is the 8th annual Bell Helmets Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank this Sunday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, followed by the 59th annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores next week.

“This will be my first time competing in the 410 Nationals,” he said. “We’ve run the 360 Nationals before so I hope that I can take some knowledge from that race and from over the past few years and put it to use.”

Hagar will qualify for the Knoxville Nationals on Thursday, Aug. 8.

“Fingers crossed that our qualifying night will be good and we’ll make it to the big show on Saturday,” he said. “I’m excited and nervous, but overall, I’m really looking forward to it.”

QUICK RESULTS –

July 27 – I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. – Heat race: 2 (4); Feature: 1 (2).

SEASON STATS –

22 races, 6 wins, 16 top fives, 17 top 10s, 20 top 15s, 21 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Sunday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, for the 8th annual Bell Helmets Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.DerekHagarRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HagarDerek

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Hedger Brothers Ready Mix

“These guys are awesome people,” Hagar said. “My dad does contracting so he deals with them a bunch for concrete. They’re just race fans who love the sport and wanted to help us. It takes people like that to keep this sport going and we really can’t thank them enough.”

Hagar would also like to thank Dynotech Performance, J&J Auto Racing, Fragola Performance Systems, Killer Coatings, FK Rod Ends, Petra Construction, Southern Collision Centre, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Weld Wheels, Xtreme Race Graphics, Hinchman Racewear, Wix Filters, Wings Unlimited, B&D Towing and Recovery, Valvoline, DHR Suspension and Ti64 for their continued support.