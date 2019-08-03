Bubak Shines Again in Belleville 305 Nationals Preliminary

From Lonnie Wheatley

BELLEVILLE, Kan. (August 2, 2019) – Jake Bubak continues to find the Belleville High Banks to his liking.

That was evident with his $2,500 triumph in Friday night’s United Rebel Sprint Series-sanctioned Second Annual Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals preliminary atop the lightning-fast half-mile clay oval aboard the Coyote Candle Company No. 74b entry.

It marked the Arvada, Colorado racer’s fourth consecutive score atop the High Banks including a sweep of last year’s Inaugural edition of the Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals.

After earning the pole position for the feature, Bubak had his hands full throughout with Jason Martin pushing him to the limit.

In fact, Martin gunned into the lead from the front row outside upon the drop of the green flag and paced the initial four laps before Bubak battled by on the top side. Bubak began to slip away from Martin’s grasp after several laps and encountered traffic on the 12th round just as a caution flew for Craig Dollansky, who slowed just three laps after taking third away from Jed Werner.

Martin made a bid for the lead on the restart with the duo side-by-side for nearly a lap before Bubak reestablished command. The same scenario played out again four laps later when a final caution flew for Luke Cranston’s stalled mount.

Bubak fought off Martin over the closing circuits with Arkansas’ filling out the podium in third. Werner was fourth with J.D. Johnson rounding out the top five. Ty Williams advanced a half-dozen positions to claim sixth with Tyler Drueke turning in the night’s top passing performance by rallying from 18th to seventh. Joe Wood, Jr., was eighth with Zach Blurton and Brett Becker completing the top ten.

Cranston, Bubak, Martin, Werner and Andy Shouse topped heat race action for the 41-car field with Dollansky, Bubak, Williams and Buddy Tubbs victorious in the qualifying races. Todd Plemons and Drueke bested the twin “B” Mains.

The Second Annual Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals wraps up with Saturday night’s $7,000-to-win tilt getting under way at 7:30 p.m.

Second Annual Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals

Belleville High Banks

Belleville, KS

Friday August 2, 2019

Heat Races:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 11-Luke Cranston, 2. 911-Ty Williams, 3. 6-Mark Walinder, 4. E85-Craig Dollansky, 5. 16-Scott Cochran, 6. 9-John Webster, 7. 82c-Christian Kinnison, 8. 27b-Keith Rauch, 9. 7x-Shane Sundquist.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 74b-Jake Bubak, 2. 2b-Brett Becker, 3. 03x-Joe Wood, Jr., 4. 0-Steven Richardson, 5. 54-Trey Gropp, 6. 45-Lonnie Cox, 7. 29n-Larry Neighbors (DNS), 8. 75-Nick Nichols (DNS).

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 5x-Jason Martin, 2. 2J-Zach Blurton, 3. 29s-Blake Scott, 4. 95-Buddy Tubbs, 5. 17-Todd Plemons, 6. 33k-Aaron Ploussard, 7. 24-Cody Hays, 8. 1-Ryan Oerter.

Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 50-Jed Werner, 2. 7-Toby Chapman, 3. 98-J.D. Johnson, 4. 911x-Tim Crawley, 5. 88J-Jeremy Huish, 6. 23-Donovan Wise, 7. 74-Jon Freeman, 8. 67-T.J. Cain.

Heat Five (8 Laps): 1. 27-Andy Shouse, 2. 15-Jack Potter, 3. 03-Shayle Bade 4. 12-Tyler Drueke, 5. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 6. 1s-Ryan Voss, 7. 4s-Kevin Schramek, 8. 99x-Dalton Stevens.

Qualifying Races (Top 16 in combined finishing/passing points from Heats and Qualifiers to “A” Main/Balance to two “B” Mains)

Qualifier One (8 Laps): 1. E85-Craig Dollansky, 2. 5x-Jason Martin, 3. 2b-Brett Becker, 4. 6-Mark Walinder, 5. 11-Luke Cranston, 6. 54-Trey Gropp, 7. 24-Cody Hays, 8. 9-John Webster, 9. 27b-Keith Rauch, 10. 88J-Jeremy Huish, 11. 75-Nick Nichols (DNS).

Qualifier Two (8 Laps): 1. 74b-Jake Bubak, 2. 03x-Joe Wood, Jr., 3. 12-Tyler Drueke, 4. 0-Steven Richardson, 5. 7-Toby Chapman, 6. 7x-Shane Sundquist, 7. 27-Andy Shouse, 8. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 9. 33k-Aaron Ploussard, 10 .74-Jon Freeman (DNS).

Qualifier Three (8 Laps): 1. 911x-Ty Williams, 2. 03-Shayle Bade, 3. 2J-Zach Blurton, 4. 50-Jed Werner, 5. 911-Ty Williams, 6. 1s-Ryan Voss, 7. 82c-Christian Kinnison, 8. 1-Ryan Oerter, 9. 45-Lonnie Cox (DNS), 10. 67-T.J. Cain (DNS).

Qualifier Four (8 Laps): 1. 95-Buddy Tubbs, 2. 98-J.D. Johnson, 3. 17-Todd Plemons, 4. 29s-Blake Scott, 5. 16-Scott Cochran, 6. 15-Jack Potter, 7. 29n-Larry Neighbors, 8. 99x-Dalton Stevens, 9. 4s-Kevin Schramek, 10. 23-Donovan Wise.

“B” Mains (Top 4 from each advance to “A” Main)

“B” Feature One (12 Laps): 1. 17-Todd Plemons, 2. 54-Trey Gropp, 3. 6-Mark Walinder, 4. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 5. 27-Andy Shouse, 6. 23-Donovan Wise, 7. 24-Cody Hays, 8. 9-John Webster, 9. 33k-Aaron Ploussard, 10. 4s-Kevin Schramek, 11. 88J-Jeremy Huish (DNS), 12. 74-Jon Freeman (DNS), 13. 75-Nick Nichols (DNS).

“B” Feature Two (12 Laps): 1. 12-Tyler Drueke, 2. 7x-Shane Sundquist, 3. 15-Jack Potter, 4. 1s-Ryan Voss, 5. 16-Scott Cochran, 6. 29n-Larry Neighbors, 7. 99x-Dalton Stevens, 8. 82c-Christian Kinnison, 9. 27b-Keith Rauch, 10. 67-T.J. Cain, 11. 45-Lonnie Cox (DNS), 12. 1-Ryan Oerter (DNS).

Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals Preliminary “A” Main

“A” Main (20 Laps): 1. 74b-Jake Bubak (1), 2. 5x-Jason Martin (2), 3. 911x-Tim Crawley (6), 4. 50-Jed Werner (4), 5. 98-J.D. Johnson (3), 6. 911-Ty Williams (12), 7. 12-Tyler Drueke (18), 8. 03x-Joe Wood, Jr. (10), 9. 2J-Zach Blurton (8), 10. 2b-Brett Becker (7), 11. 03-Shayle Bade (11), 12. 7-Toby Chapman (15), 13. 95-Buddy Tubbs (13), 14. 54-Trey Gropp (19), 15. 29s-Blake Scott (14), 16. 15-Jack Potter (22) 17. 7x-Shane Sundquist (20), 18. 6-Mark Walinder (21), 19. 17-Todd Plemons (17), 20. 45x-Kyler Johnson (23), 21. 1s-Ryan Voss (24), 22. 0-Steven Richardson (16), 23. 11-Luke Cranston (9), 24. E85-Craig Dollansky (5).

Lap Leaders: Jason Martin 1-4, Jake Bubak 5-20.