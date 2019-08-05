Sandusky Welcomes MSR Sprints On Aug. 25

By Jacob Seelman

HOLLY, Mich. – The Must See Racing Sprint Car Series presented by Engine Pro may have been weathering a month-long break in its season schedule, but don’t tell that to John Reiser and Charlie Schultz.

The duo has still been chasing trophies together in spite of MSR’s weather-prompted summer hiatus.

Reiser and Schultz took down a Crate Sprint victory at Sandusky (Ohio) Speedway during the recent Hy-Miler Weekend, with Schultz driving to the win over pseudo-teammate Brenden Torok in the 20-lapper.

While it wasn’t quite the same as a winged 410 sprint car win on pavement, it was still a valuable performance for driver and team, considering that the Must See Racing field will be at Sandusky on Sunday, Aug. 25 for the second round of the Border Wars Shootout.

“Any laps you can get are important; it’s seat time and it keeps your skills sharp,” Schultz explained. “That’s why I run indoors (in go-karts) during the winter time, because it keeps your reaction times sharp, keeps your brain going and everything that it takes to be successful in racing.

“To win that Thursday night show was good and really, a statement, if you ask me,” Schultz added. “I don’t think that car has been defeated since they started the crate (sprint) deal two years ago. It’s run four times and has four wins. We tested with the 410 cars too, and got some good baseline notes for when we go back there, so we’re really happy as a team right now.”

The Sandusky event is also a home race for both Schultz, who hails from Lorain, Ohio, and Reiser, whose racing operation is based in nearby Elyria, Ohio.

That means there’s an added boost of hometown pride, as well as the pressure to perform well.

“Adam has a lot of laps at Sandusky in a front-wheel drive car, and he won the championship in that class there a few years ago, and Reiser has a lot of laps there in both a 305 sprint and a front-wheel drive car, so there’s definitely pride to try and defend home turf,” Schultz noted. “I’ve got probably 10,000 laps there, myself, between running supermodifieds and sprint cars.

“It’s good for us, it’s close to home and you get a lot of friends and family members who can’t make the long drives to Indiana or Michigan who are able to come out and see us.”

Schultz currently sits second in points, just 10 back of series leader Anthony McCune, and views his current position as an opportunity to strike and take control of the championship chase.

“I’m not necessarily in attack mode, but we are trying to be consistent,” said Schultz. “We faltered a little bit during the opener at Anderson and we recovered at Birch Run with a top-five finish, but if the caution hadn’t come out, I think we’d have been on the podium and be in an even better position than we already are.

“We have a good baseline for Berlin coming up, after winning there last year, and hope to carry some momentum from there into Sandusky in a few weeks as well.”

The Border Wars Shootout kicks off at Michigan’s Owosso Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 24, before moving to Sandusky for a Sunday afternoon matinee special – the first time that Must See Racing has invaded the lightning-fast half-mile oval for a series event.

Pit gates at Sandusky will open at 10 a.m. on Aug. 25, with hot laps kicking off at 2 p.m., qualifying beginning at 4 p.m. and racing starting promptly at 5 p.m.

The Midwest Compact Touring Series will join the Must See Racing sprint cars on the event card.

For more information on Must See Racing, visit the series on the web at www.mustseeracing.com.