2019 Knoxville Nationals Thursday Schedule of Events

Thursday August 8, 2019

**Please not events often change without notice. Please verify before attending**

7:30 a.m.

• Pancakes, Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast benefitting the Marion County historical Society and Knoxville Knights of Columbus at Marion County Park on Willets Drive until 11:30 a.m

8:00 a.m.

• Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office opens.

• National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens.

• Knoxville, Iowa Community-Wide Garage Sales

• National Pancake Breakfast at the National Guard Armory sponsored by the Knoxville United Methodist Church and Knoxville Rotary Club until 12:00 p.m.

9:00 a.m.

• 16th Annual Mini-Nationals at Slideways Karting Center.

• Rooftop Yoga atop the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum.

• National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum General Membership Meeting. All members welcome. Meeting takes place on the second floor of the Hall of Fame.

10:00 a.m.

• Trade Show opens in the Grand Show Barn.

• “Women in Racing” with host Amy Tatnell and McKenna Haase, Alex Hill, Harli White and other guests at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor.

• Jack Potter, Wayne Johnson, and Jason Solwold signing autographs at the Trostle Garage inside of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum.

11:00 a.m.

• “Members Only VIP Reception” with host Bruce Ellis (Williams Grove Speedway) and Lance Dewease at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor.

• Shane Stewart and Jeff Swindell signing autographs at the Trostle Garage inside of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum.

12:00 p.m.

• “Talking with the Hall of Famers: Doug Clark” with host Bill Wright at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor.

• Aaron Reutzel, Jake Bubak, Brady Bacon, and Thomas Kennedy signing autographs at the Trostle Garage inside of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum.

1:00 p.m.

• Bobby Allen, Joey Allen, and Logan Schuchart signing autographs at the Trostle Garage inside of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum.

1:30 p.m.

• “Sprint Car Racing: State of the Union” with Larry Boos (Eldora Speedway) and Steve Beitler (Skagit Speedway), Rex LeJeune (Attica Raceway Park) and Steve Sinclair (IRA) at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor.

2:00 p.m.

• Pit Gates Open

• Dominic Scelzi, Gio Sclezi, Brent Marks, and Chase Johnson signing autographs at the Trostle Garage inside of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum.

3:00 p.m.

• Great Southern Bank Kid Zone opens with Casey’s Donut Challenge with the Knoxville Nationals Queen and her court.

• PA Posse Party at Peace Tree Brewing Company in downtown Knoxville, Iowa.

• Kyle Larson, Carson Macedo, and Kevin Thomas Jr. signing autographs at the Trostle Garage inside of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum.

4:00 p.m.

• Great Southern Bank Kid Zone race car bingo with McKenna Hasse.

5:00 p.m.

• Live trackside on KNIA/KRLS 94.3 or 95.3 FM, kniakrls.com, and on the KNIA app.

5:15 p.m.

• Great Southern Bank Kid Zone Ice Cream Party presented by the Kone Korner featuring Sheldon Haudenschild.

5:30 p.m.

• Grandstand Gates Open.

6:00 p.m.

• Winged Nation presented by Sage Fruit on the Hercules Tires Entertainment Stage and broadcast live on KNIA/KRLS, MRN.com, and Dirtvision.

7:00 p.m.

• Race broadcast on KNIA/KRLS 94.3 or 95.3 FM, kniakrls.com, and on the KNIA app.

7:15 p.m.

• Hot Laps

Post-Race

• CTRL+C live music on the Hercules Tires Entertainment Stage.

• 51st Annual Chicken Feed at the West End of the Grandstands.