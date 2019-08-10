Knoxville Nationals Schedule for Saturday August 10, 2019

7:30 a.m.
• Pancakes, Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast benefiting the Marion County historical Society and Knoxville Knights of Columbus at Marion County Park on Willets Drive until 11:30 a.m.
8:00 a.m.
• Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office opens.
• National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens
• National Pancake Breakfast at the National Guard Armory sponsored by the Knoxville United Methodist Church and Knoxville Rotary Club until 12:00 p.m
• Knoxville, Iowa Farmers Market located in the Hy-Vee Knoxville Parking Lot by Garden Center until 12:00 p.m.
9:00 a.m.
• 16th Annual Mini-Nationals at Slideways Karting Center
• 4.10 Dash starting at the turn four pit gate at Knoxville Raceway.
• Yoga on the Lawn at the Marion County Courthouse.
10:00 a.m.
• Trade Show opens in the Grand Show Barn.
• Autograph sessions at the Trostle Garage until 3:00 p.m. inside of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum.
11:00 a.m.
• NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores parade in Downtown Knoxville.
11:30 a.m.
• National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Auction at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor.
1:15 p.m.
• Great Southern Bank Kids Zone opens with water race featuring Tyler Courtney.
2:00 p.m.
• Pit Gates Open
• Great Southern Bank Kids Zone opens with water race featuring Dominic and Gio Scelzi.
3:00 p.m.
• NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores Driers Meeting at the tent by the ticket office. Open to the public.
• Free balloon twisting at the Great Southern Bank Kids Zone until 6:00 p.m.
4:00 p.m.
• The Ralph Sheheen Show on the Hercules Tire Entertainment Stage.
• Race Car Bingo with the Knoxville Nationals Queen and her court in the Great Southern Bank Kids Zone.
5:00 p.m.
• Live Trackside on KNIA/KRLS 94.3 or 95.3 FM, kniakrls.com, and on the KNIA app.
• Casey’s Donut Challenge with Steve Post and Erin Everham in the Great Southern Bank Kids Zone.
5:30 p.m.
• Grandstand Gates Open
6:00 p.m.
• Winged Nation presented by Sage Fruit on the Hercules Tires Entertainment Stage and broadcast live on KNIA/KRLS, MRN.com, and Dirtvision.
7:00 p.m.
• Race Nights Live on KNIA/KRLS 94.3 or 95.3 FM, kniakrls.com, and on the KNIA app.
7:15 p.m.
• Hot Laps
Approximately 11:00 p.m.
• NOS Energy Drink Fan Finale Party with Tim Dugger Live on the Hercules Tire Entertainment Stage.