Carson Short streaks to USCS sprint win at Lexington 104 Speedway on Saturday

By Pete Wallton

Lexington. TN – August 10, 2019 – Carson Short from Marion, Illinois won the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters 30-lap portion of the USCS Firecracker 100 event at Lexington 104 Speedway on Saturday night. Tim Crawley, Terry Gray, Marshall Skinner and Morgan Turpen completed the top five.

Johnny Bridges was sixth. Chad Jones drove A.G. Rains 3 car to seventh. Dale Howard was eighth followed by Dewayne White and Tyler Horn rounded out the top ten. lt Third Heat.

Jeff Willingham, Don Goodwin, Chase Howard, Jamie Manley and Brad Bowden finished 11th through 15th.

Jeffrey West, Eric Gunderson, Ronny Howard, Tony Agin and Ray Bugg completed the starting field in that order.

Kyle Amerson, Curt Terrell and 2019 Rookie of the Year points leader Shelby Brown did not start due to mechanical issues.

In the preliminary events, Morgan Turpen won the USCS Hoosier Speed Dash. Heat winners were Carson Short in the Engler Machine and Tool First Heat, Terry Gray in the BMRS Second Heat and Brad Bowden won the Butlerbuilt Third Heat.

Chad Jones who passed 15 cars in the main event was the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger. Dewayne White garnered the K&N Filters Pole Award.

USCS Media contact: Pete Walton 7708656097

peteuscs@att.net

Complete USCS results from Lexington 104 Speedway on Saturday, August 10, 2019 for the

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters Winged Sprint Cars:

BMRS Heat 2 – (8 Laps)

Engler Heat 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 4-Carson Short[1] ; 2. 10m-Morgan Turpen[6] ; 3. 44-Ronny Howard[5] ; 4. 25-Ray Bugg[2] ; 5. 29-Kyle Amerson[7] ; 6. 38-Tony Agin[4] ; 7. 21-Spencer Meredith[3]

BMRS Heat 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 10-Terry Gray[2] ; 2. 10k-Dewayne White[3] ; 3. 1-Dale Howard[7] ; 4. 07-Johnny Bridges[6] ; 5. 7 E-Eric Gunderson[1] ; 6. 24-Jeffrey West[5] ; 7. 28-Jeff Willingham[4] ; 8. 10k2-Jamie Manley[8]

Butlerbuilt Heat 3 – (8 Laps)

1. 39-Brad Bowden[2] ; 2. 1x-Tim Crawley[3] ; 3. 11 B-Tyler Horn[4] ; 4. 26-Marshall Skinner[7] ; 5. 27-Curt Terrell[5] ; 6. 7 D-Don Goodwin[6] ; 7. 3-Chad Jones[1]

Hoosier Speed DASH – (6 Laps)

1. 10m-Morgan Turpen[1] ; 2. 10-Terry Gray[2] ; 3. 28-Jeff Willingham[4] ; 4. 13-Chase Howard[5] ; 5. 38-Tony Agin[6] ; 6. 44-Ronny Howard[3]

FireAde 2000 USCS Sprint A-Main – (30 Laps)

1. 4-Carson Short[2] ; 2. 1x-Tim Crawley[7] ; 3. 10-Terry Gray[4] ; 4. 26-Marshall Skinner[9] ; 5. 10m-Morgan Turpen[6] ; 6. 07-Johnny Bridges[11] ; 7. 3-Chad Jones[22] ; 8. 1-Dale Howard[5] ; 9. 10k-Dewayne White[1] ; 10. 11 B-Tyler Horn[10] ; 11. 28-Jeff Willingham[19] ; 12. 7 D-Don Goodwin[16] ; 13. 13-Chase Howard[23] ; 14. 10k2-Jamie Manley[21] ; 15. 39-Brad Bowden[3] ; 16. 24-Jeffrey West[17] ; 17. 7 E-Eric Gunderson[15] ; 18. 44-Ronny Howard[8] ; 19. 38-Tony Agin[18] ; 20. 25-Ray Bugg[13] ; 21. 21-Spencer Meredith[20] ;

DNS. 29-Kyle Amerson[12] ; DNS. 27-Curt Terrell[14] ; DNS. 17b- Shelby Brown.