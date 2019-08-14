NASCAR star Kyle Larson returns to Placerville Speedway on Wednesday August 21

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – August 14, 2019…One week from tonight the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series invades Placerville Speedway for the $5,000-to-win “Gold Country Showdown” on Wednesday August 21st.

Don’t miss out on seeing the top Winged 410 Sprint Car drivers in California tackle the famed red clay for a night of non-stop action. NASCAR star Kyle Larson makes his Placerville return along with others for what will launch the Fastest Four Days in Motorsports.

Hanford’s DJ Netto currently sits atop the King of the West-NARC standings over Hollister’s Ryan Bernal, Roseville’s Willie Croft, Campbell’s Bud Kaeding and Fresno’s Dominic Scelzi. Just 12-points separate the top-five going into the Gold Country Showdown, which marks the final series visit to Placerville Speedway in 2019.

Adult tickets on Wednesday August 21st will cost $22, while seniors 62 plus, military and juniors 12-17 will be $18, children 6-11 are $6, kids five and under are free! Tickets can be purchased online by clicking https://www.universe.com/events/2019-gold-country-showdown-at-placerville-speedway-tickets-placerville-YW8XZF

Also competing at the Gold Country Showdown will be the POWRi-BCRA Midgets. The pit gate at Placerville Speedway will open at 2pm, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm.

A happy hour is offered from 4pm-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Banquet at the beer stand. Drivers meeting will be held at 4:30pm, with cars on track for wheel packing at 5. Hot laps, qualifying and racing will follow. Live music will be performed from 4-6 in the grandstand midway.

