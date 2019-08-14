POWRi National Midgets Set For Friday Night At Lincoln Speedway

By Adam Mackey

(Lincoln, IL) For the second time this season, the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League is set to take the track at Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, IL. The quick and nimble racers were also part of the Summer Nationals event on June 30, when NASCAR star, Christopher Bell, took home the trophy. Friday’s event will also feature four other action packed divisions of racing, which will make for a great start to an action packed race weekend in Central Illinois.

For the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, Jesse Colwell, of Red Bluff, CA, leads the standings in the Keith Kunz-Curb Agajanian Motorsports/JBL Audio #71. Colwell has claimed one win with nine top five finishes and fifteen top tens. His lead is 330 over Zach Daum. Jake Neuman, Ace McCarthy, and Holley Hollan round out the top five in this year’s standings.

The Midwest Big Ten Series Pro Late Models, after an exciting race last week, will be back in action at Lincoln this week in their 9th event of the season. The local track points as well as the Big Ten points are led by Springfield, IL’s Jake Little. Little has won two features at Lincoln this season and has claimed a Big Ten win at Jacksonville. Denny Woodworth and Roben Huffman are tied for second in the Lincoln points, while Cody Maguire and Colby Sheppard round out the top five.

In the DIRTcar Modifieds, Mason City, IL driver, Brian Lynn, leads the standings by 40 over his son Austin. Last year, the scenario was similar but a much closer battle. Right now, Brian has a 40 point lead, which puts him in pretty good shape with two events left. Tommy Sheppard, Mike Brooks, and Ray Bollinger complete the top five.

Andy Baugh, of Mason City, IL, has won five out of seven features in the Nutech Seed DII Midget class this season and leads the standings coming into the week. While Baugh has only come up short twice, once was this past Friday night. Jeff Sparks, Mark McMahill, Patrick Ryan, and Daltyn England complete the top five in points. Karter Sarff won a feature earlier this year, while Korey Weyant picked up last week’s win. The Nutech Seed Front Row Challenge bonus will be up to $800 this Friday night.

Rounding out Friday’s action will be the DIRTcar Hornets. Pekin, IL driver Danny Oates leads the way by just two points over Eric Vanapeldoorn. Oates has claimed one feature win, while Vanapeldoorn has claimed three. Carter Dart, Brady Reed, and Cook Crawford round out the top five in points.

Friday’s “Night Before The Mile” event will be presented by Richmond Gear. Richmond will be presenting Pro Late Model and Modified drivers special award certificates in an awards package. It’s all part of a great weekend of racing that features Lincoln Speedway Friday night, Macon Speedway Saturday night, and the Illinois State Fair races on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Pit gates will open Friday at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, with racing at 7:00. Grandstand admission will be $18, while kids 11 and under are free.

