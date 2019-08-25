Rain Cancels Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series Return to Riverside International Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (August 24, 2019) With rain in the early morning hours and a wet forecast throughout the day, Riverside International Speedway has made the call to cancel events with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network and Stealth Recovery ASCS Mid-South Region on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

This is the 10th time this season that Mother Nature has put an early end to action with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

“It’s a tough call, but we understand what Clayton and his staff are up against. We appreciate him working with us and looking out for the fans and the teams. Riverside is like the Devil’s Bowl where it doesn’t take much rain to make it nearly impossible to get in or out of,” stated ASCS National Director, Matt Ward.

Track and Series Officials are looking for a date to possibly reschedule the event. Any updates on a 2019 date will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com.

Up next for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network is a Labor Day Weekend triple shot that begins on Friday, August 30 with $4,000 to win at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa before heading to Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo. on Saturday, August 31 ($3,000 to win) and Sunday, September 1 ($5,000 to win).

2019 National Tour Driver Standings (Top 15): 1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 3,102; 2. Blake Hahn 2,971; 3. Scott Bogucki 2,918; 4. John Carney II 2,889; 5. Matt Covington 2,884; 6. Roger Crockett 2,787; 7. Harli White 2,620; 8. Robbie Price 2,582; 9. Jordon Mallett 2,467; 10. Tucker Doughty 2,349; 11. Alex Hill 2,346; 12. Jamie Ball 1,163; 13. Seth Bergman 826; 14. Wayne Johnson 762; 15. Jason Solwold 733;