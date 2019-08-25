Zach Chappell Returns To ASCS Victory Lane At Heartland Motorsports Park

From Bryan Hulbert

TOPEKA, Kan. (August 24, 2019) – Taking on the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products and the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps on Saturday night, Oklahoma’s Zach Chappell led start to finish for his 10th overall ASCS Regional victory.

The fifth time the former ASCS National and OCRS World Champion has topped the ASCS Sooner Region, the race began from the right of the front row with Chappell winning the drag race into turn one over Randy Martin. Pulling to a comfortable margin over the race for the runner-up spot, that gap disappeared quickly as the leaders found the back of the field.

From 2.5 seconds to just over two-tenths on Lap 10, Randy brought company to the battle with his son, Evan Martin, in the mix. Taking second with a low line pass on Lap 11, the pair swapped the position twice more on Laps 13 and 14 with Evan holding second.

Caution on Lap 15 for Jeremy Campbell, the restart was short-lived with the red lights coming on a lap later for Zach Blurton, who had restarted fifth. Zach was unharmed.

Taking advantage of the clean air, Chappell pulled away on the restart. Keeping pace ahead of the Martin duo at the wave of the white flag, the expected checkered was replaced with another stoppage as Avery Goodman and Ben Brown tangled.

To a green, white, checkered finish, Evan Martin gave it his all, but could not get the run as Zach Chappell crossed 0.932 seconds ahead of the Heidbreder Foundation No. 4. Taking third on the final restart, Warrior Region point’s leader Miles Paulus advanced to the final podium step after starting 14th. Randy Martin settled for fourth with Lance Norick in fifth.

Nicholas Howard moved up one to sixth with Alex Sewell advancing 10 positions to seventh. Jered Sewell in eighth had Mike Goodman in tow, who tore through the field from 22nd. Chris Morgan rounded out the top ten.

Next for the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products is September 14 with the Stealth Recovery ASCS Mid-South Region at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. The Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps will be in action for three nights this Labor Day Weekend at 34 Raceway on Friday, August 30 and Lake Ozark Speedway on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1 with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

ASCS Sooner vs. ASCS Warrior

Heartland Motorsports Park

Topeka, Kan.

Saturday, August 24, 2019

Schure Built Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 4-Evan Martin, [2]; 2. 92J-J.R. Topper, [1]; 3. 44-Jared Sewell, [4]; 4. 2J-Zach Blurton, [8]; 5. 21-Miles Paulus, [5]; 6. 26M-Fred Mattox, [6]; 7. 9$-Kyle Clark, [7]; 8. 11G-Mike Goodman, [3]

Lightning Wings & Powder Coating Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 50Z-Zach Chappell, [1]; 2. 37H-Nicholas Howard, [2]; 3. 81A-Chris Morgan, [4]; 4. 10C-Jeremy Campbell, [3]; 5. 11A-Avery Goodman, [7]; 6. 8-Alex Sewell, [5]; 7. 22-Sean McClelland, [8]; 8. 75-Ben Brown, [6]

Smith Titanium Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Randy Martin, [2]; 2. 90-Lance Norick, [4]; 3. 46-Dusty Murray, [1]; 4. 33-Austin Alumbaugh, [6]; 5. 11-Austin O’Neal, [3]; 6. 3Z-Zach Davis, [5]; 7. 88-Terry Easum, [7]

Do It For Grady A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 50Z-Zach Chappell, [2]; 2. 4-Evan Martin, [3]; 3. 21-Miles Paulus, [14]; 4. 14-Randy Martin, [1]; 5. 90-Lance Norick, [4]; 6. 37H-Nicholas Howard, [7]; 7. 8-Alex Sewell, [17]; 8. 44-Jared Sewell, [6]; 9. 11G-Mike Goodman, [22]; 10. 81A-Chris Morgan, [9]; 11. 26M-Fred Mattox, [16]; 12. 22-Sean McClelland, [19]; 13. 33-Austin Alumbaugh, [10]; 14. 46-Dusty Murray, [11]; 15. 3Z-Zach Davis, [18]; 16. 92J-J.R. Topper, [8]; 17. 11-Austin O’Neal, [15]; 18. 11A-Avery Goodman, [12]; 19. 75-Ben Brown, [21]; 20. 2J-Zach Blurton, [5]; 21. 10C-Jeremy Campbell, [13]; 22. 9$-Kyle Clark, [20]; 23. 88-Terry Easum, [23]