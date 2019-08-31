Dietrich and Buckwalter Score Victories at Williams Grove

From Williams Grove Speedway

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (August 30, 2019) – Danny Dietrich led flag to flag to pick up the Keith Kauffman Tribute race for sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night.

Dietrich’s fifth win of the season at the track, as the point leader, was worth $4,777.

In the URC Sprint feature, Royersford driver Steve Buckwalter drove to his first 360 sprint car win ever at the oval.

Dietrich drew the pole for the 25-lap Kauffman Tribute event and took the lead from Chad Trout on the opening lap as Trout went low in the first corner.

Dietrich zipped to his outside on the cushion and drove into a comman that he would never relinquish.

Event fast qualifier Brian Montieth started third in the race and got by Trout as well and would dog leader Dietrich for the entire non-stop distance.

Dietrich hit traffic with 15 laps to go with Montieth hot on his heels.

Montieth gained dramatically at times using the same cushion that Dietrich was riding with the lead bu the opportunity never presented itself for Montieth to take control.

Montieth’s closest chance at stealing the win came on lap 13 when Dietrich tried to go low on Dylan Cisney to put him a lap down.

But as soon as Dietrich settled back into his groove, he again was firmly in command.

Montieth would cross the line .447 seconds behind at the finish with third going to Ryan Smith.

Chad Trout finished in fourth with Freddie Rahmer finishing in the fifth spot.

Sixth through 10th went to Brian Brown who started fourth in the race, Kyle Moody, Cory Haas, TJ Stutts and Steve Buckwalter.

The win extended Dietrich’s point lead over Rahmer in a quest for his first Williams Grove track title. It was Dietrich’s 24th career victory at the track.

Heats went to Montieth and Trout. Montieth’s fast time was 17.180 seconds.

Defending URC series champion Josh Weller led the first three laps of the URC Sprints main before second starter Steve Buckwalter took over.

Buckwalter was then chased by Weller and Chad Layton before the first caution flag of the race unfurled with five laps completed.

Mark Smith motored into third on the restart and was racing with Weller for second when the final caution of the race came out with 15 laps to go.

Smith finally put Weller behind him with 12 laps to go and then closed on the leader.

But Buckwalter was able to keep Smith at bay to pick up the $2,000 win by .491 seconds.

Weller finished third followed by Kyle Reinhardt and Jason Shultz.

Sixth through 10th went to Curt Michael, Layton, Tyler Ross, Jimmy Stitzel and Derek Locke.

URC heats went to Michael, Buckwalter and Layton.

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, PA

Friday August 30, 2019

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature: 1. Danny Dietrich, 2. Brian Montieth, 3. Ryan Smith, 4. Chad Trout, 5. Freddie Rahmer, 6. Brian Brown, 7. Kyle Moody, 8. Cory Haas, 9. TJ Stutts, 10. Steve Buckwalter, 11. Dylan Cisney, 12. Eric Riggins, 13. Troy Fraker, 14. Greg Plank, 15. Anthony Macri, 16. Chase Dietz, 17. Kyle Reinhardt, 18. Todd Zinn

DNS: Mark Smith, Rodney Westhafer,

United Racing Club

Feature: 1. Steve Buckwalter, 2. Mark Smith, 3. Josh Weller, 4. Kyle Reinhardt, 5. Jason Shultz, 6. Curt Michael, 7. Chad Layton, 8. Tyler Ross, 9. Jimmy Stitzel, 10. Derek Locke, 11. Tyler Breahm, 12. Austin Bishop, 13. Ryan Quackenbush, 14. Chris Frank, 15. Colby Womer, 16. Steve Downs, 17. Kyle Smith, 18. Jason Cherry, 19. Ryan Stillwaggon

DNS: Freddie Rahmer, Tyler Templin