Placerville Speedway launches big stretch with the World of Outlaws and Ladies Night on deck this week

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – September 9, 2019…After weeks of anticipation one of the busiest stretches of the season at Placerville Speedway is ready to fire-off, beginning with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars this Wednesday, followed by “Ladies Night” and the 2019 championship finale on Saturday.

After finishing off the Gold Cup last weekend the “Greatest Show on Dirt” is set to invade the El Dorado County Fairgrounds this Wednesday September 11th for the rescheduled “49er Gold Rush Classic” presented by Riebes NAPA Auto Parts. Fargo, North Dakota’s Donny Schatz leads the World of Outlaws standings into Placerville Speedway, but is on top by only six slim points over Grass Valley’s Brad Sweet.

Sweet is the defending winner of the 49er Gold Rush Classic and will be gunning for another victory to try and wrestle the point lead away from Schatz. A full contingent of World of Outlaws stars will take on the very best the Golden State has to offer, along with special invader Kyle Larson. The Elk Grove, California native captured a win at Placerville Speedway last month and will look to duplicate that performance with the Outlaws.

Also competing on Wednesday will be a non-point $1,500-to-win USAC Midget show presented by Elk Grove Ford, which will be the final tune-up prior to the November 19th and 20th running of the “Hangtown 100” that features the USAC National Midgets and NW Focus Midgets. Our friends at Red Hawk Casino will be offering free parking and free shuttle service to and from Placerville Speedway on Wednesday starting at 3pm and ending at 11pm.

The pit gate will open at 2pm on Wednesday, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm. A happy hour is offered from 4pm-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer stand. Hot laps will take place around 5pm, with racing getting underway at approximately 6pm. Live music will be performed by the band Random Strangers from 4pm-6pm in the grandstands.

Adult general admission Pit Passes will cost $50, while children 12 and under Pit Passes can be purchased for $20.

Adult grandstand tickets for the 49er Gold Rush Classic presented by Riebes NAPA Auto Parts on Wednesday September 11th cost $45. They can be purchased at https://bit.ly/30NMjIV and more info can be found at https://www.worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/schedule/event-info/?event=52919

This Saturday September 14th will then be the championship point finale, which also doubles as “Ladies Night” at the speedway. All adult females receive grandstand admission for just $10 and several pop-up boutiques will be on display. In action will be the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Jay’s Mobile Welding & Fabricating Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association.

Auburn’s Andy Forsberg leads Mather’s Kalib Henry by just 12-points going into the Winged 360 Sprint Car finale, while Nick Baldwin sits atop the Pure Stock standings going into Saturday. The event will also be the final Winged 360 shakedown before the third annual “Nor-Cal Posse Shootout” on Friday and Saturday September 20th and 21st.

Adult tickets for Ladies Night this Saturday September 14th will cost $15, while seniors 62 plus, military and juniors 12-17 will be $13, children 6-11 are $6, kids five and under are free! Tickets can also be purchased online by clicking https://www.universe.com/events/2019-placerville-speedway-championship-pts-race-15-ladies-night-tickets-placerville-K03BNS

The pit gate will open at 2pm Saturday, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm. A happy hour is offered from 4pm-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer stand. Drivers meeting will be held at 4:30pm, with cars on track for wheel packing at 5. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline & Custom Exhaust qualifying and racing will follow. Live music will be performed from 4-6 in the grandstand midway by the band Born Barefoot.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

