Wood, Jr. untouchable at Enid Speedway

By John Rittenoure

ENID, Ok (September 7, 2019) – A good crowd was on hand for the return of AmeriFlex / OCRS Sprint Car racing to the Enid Speedway on Saturday and they watched a new winner make his way to the victory lane at the famed Garfield County 3/8’s mile oval.

Joe Wood, Jr. took advantage of his front-row starting position in the 25-lap main event and went the distance to pick up his first-ever victory with the AmeriFlex / OCRS Sprint Car Series.

Wood set a fast pace around the high-banked oval after a red flag stopped the racing on the opening lap. Contact along the backstretch near the rear of the field resulted in Casey Wills taking a hard ride into turn 3. Wills was not hurt, but his Oil Express, AmeriFlex Hose sprinter was heavily damaged. Andrew Deal was involved suffering heavy top wing damage but was able to drive away. For Wills, the nighted ended with only the M&W Aluminum Hard Luck Award to show for his efforts.

When the race restarted Wood jumped into the lead from his pole position and set sail with Whit Gastineau giving chase. Gastineau tried his best, but could not catch Wood and settled for second at the finish. AmeriFlex / OCRS points leader Zach Chappell held down third at the finish with Sheldon Barksdale and defending series champion Alex Sewell finishing fourth and fifth respectively.

Mickey Walker went home with the York Plumbing Hard Charger contingency after advancing 7 positions to finish eighth.

Next event: Friday, Sept. 13, Caney Valley Speedway. AmeriFlex / OCRS Results

Enid Speedway

September 7, 2019

Car count: 18

Drive Shafts, Inc. Heat 1 (8 laps)

1, 88-Terry Easum[1]. 2, P78-Perry Pickard[3]. 3, 14-Shane Sellers[5]. 4, 5-Joe Bob Lee[4].5, 62-James Shoun[6]. 6, 2C-Wayne Johnson[2].

Bravado Wireless Heat 2 (8 Laps)

1, 50Z-Zach Chappell[5]. 2, 8-Alex Sewell[4]. 3, 2W-Whit Gastineau[6]. 4, 21P-Phillip Davis[2]. 5, 2-Mickey Walker[3]. 6, 22T-Frank Taft[1].

Car and Fleet Parts Heat 3 (8 Laps)

1, 28-Joe Wood Jr.[2]. 2, 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[1]. 3, 6-Shayla Sellers[4]. 4, 22C-Robert Sellers[3]. 5, 31-Casey Wills[5]. 6, 15D-Andrew Deal[6].

AmeriFlex Hose and Accessories A FEATURE (25 Laps)

1, 28-Joe Wood Jr.[1]. 2, 2W-Whit Gastineau[2]. 3, 50Z-Zach Chappell[4]. 4, 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[3]. 5, 8-Alex Sewell[5]. 6, 5-Joe Bob Lee[10]. 7, 88-Terry Easum[7]. 8, 2-Mickey Walker[15]. 9, 6-Shayla Sellers[9]. 10, P78-Perry Pickard[6]. 11, 22T-Frank Taft[18]. 12, 62-James Shoun[11]. 13, 21P-Phillip Davis[13]. 14, 14-Shane Sellers[8]. 15, 15D-Andrew Deal[16]. 16, 22C-Robert Sellers[12]. 17, 31-Casey Wills[14]. 18, 2C-Wayne Johnson[17]. (DNS).

Lap Leaders: Joe Wood, Jr. 1-25.

Contingency Award Recipients:

Ameri-Flex Hose A Feature Winner: Joe Wood, Jr.

Drive Shafts Inc. Heat Award Recipient: Terry Easum.

Bravado Wireless Heat Award Recipient: Zach Chappell.

Car and Fleet Parts Award Recipient: Joe Wood, Jr.

York Plumbing Hard Charger Award: Mickey Walker +7.

M&W Aluminum Hard Luck Award: Casey Wills.

Amsoil High Point Driver Award: Zach Chappell.

Rod End Supply Recipients: Frank Taft, James Shoun, Phillip Davis.

Wesmar Racing Engines Recipient: Perry Pickard.

