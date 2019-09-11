DCRP Closes Out 2019 Season with Pair of Big Weekends!

By Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (September 10, 2019) – Two big weekends of racing action remain at Dodge City Raceway Park in southwest Kansas.

It begins with this weekend’s Seventh Annual Jerry Soderberg Memorial Championship event atop the 3/8-mile clay oval. The weekend is then rounded out by Sunday’s eighth and final round of competition atop the 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval.

Then DCRP brings the curtains down on the 2019 season in grand fashion the following weekend with the World of Outlaws “Boot Hill Showdown” on Friday and Saturday, September 20-21.

Tickets to the World of Outlaws “Boot Hill Showdown” may be obtained online at the following links:

Two-day ticket package – https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&orgId=52711&packageId=41320&packageListId=41319

Friday night, September 20 – https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&orgId=52711&pid=8670651#/event/8670651

Saturday night, September 21 – https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&orgId=52711&pid=8670651#/event/8670652

This weekend’s action is highlighted by Saturday’s Seventh Annual Jerry Soderberg Memorial Championship that will finish off the track’s 2019 championship points chases. While Luke Cranston (DCRP Sprint Cars), William Nusser (IMCA Modifieds), Jeff Kaup (IMCA Sport Modifieds), Angel Munoz (IMCA Stock Cars) and Reagan Sellard (IMCA Hobby Stocks) try to put the finishing touches on 2019 championship campaigns, numerous other positions throughout the top ten in each division are still up for grabs.

Saturday’s action gets under way at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Little DCRP season finale that fires off at 4:30 p.m. offers up more of the same scenarios with the eighth and final round of action of the year for Micro Sprints and Karts.

The World of Outlaws storm into town to close out the season on September 20-21 with Donny Schatz trying to extend his DCRP winning streak after topping the most recent pair of events atop the 3/8-mile clay oval. Schatz is currently embroiled in a fierce battle with Brad Sweet and David Gravel in his pursuit of an 11th series title.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars “Boot Hill Showdown” will round out the 2019 season of events at Dodge City Raceway Park that has included 18 nights of action along with another eight Sunday cards atop the newly-constructed 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dodge City located at 201 4th Avenue is the official lodging partner of Dodge City Raceway Park. Race fans staying at the Holiday Inn & Suites Dodge City will want to request the special DCRP rate for their visit when making reservations. Contact the Holiday Inn Express at 620-225-1000.

The complete slate of 2019 events at DCRP is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.